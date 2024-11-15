Former Presidents Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda and Peter Mutharika describe violence against peaceful protesters as “outrageous assault on democracy”

* The Inspector General of Police must launch an immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecute all perpetrators of the violence — there is ample video evidence to initiate swift action

* President Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) must categorically condemn this violence, distance themselves from it, and reassure the citizens that such acts will not be tolerated again

By Duncan Mlanjira

In a joint statement, former Malawi Presidents, Dr. Bakili Muluzi, Dr. Joyce Banda and Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika “unequivocally condemn the violent and unlawful actions” that erupted on Wedneday, November 13 in Lilongwe when thugs armed with panga knives attacked peaceful demonstrators, who were protesting against some electoral processes ahead of the 2025 tripartite elections.

The major opposition political parties in Malawi organised the peaceful demonstrations on Wednesday to express their dissatisfaction over the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and National Registration Bureau (NRB) in their handling of the 2025 General Elections registration process and other issues.

But the armed groups of people, suspected to be the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters, blatantly moved around in hostility with panga knives and catapults around their necks attacking the demonstrators, including any other passerby, right under the watch of patrolling police vehicles.

The three former Presidents say: “This brutality against peaceful demonstrators — who were rightfully protesting the chaotic registration process for the 2025 General Elections — represents a grave assault on democracy.

“Such acts are not only unacceptable but also a direct affront to the principles of justice and order that our nation stands for.

“Our Republican Constitution, international treaties and agreements under the United Nations, the African Union and the SADC all provide for regular, free and fair elections that are conducted with integrity by an independent electoral commission.

“They also provide for respect for the rule of law, popular participation, equality before the law, and human rights, including freedoms of expression, assembly, and association.

“Specifically, Section 40 of our Constitution provides for political freedoms, and Section 38 guarantees the right to peaceful demonstration.

“The alarming events of November 13, witnessed by the Police, represent a critical breach of our Constitutional principles and international standards.

“Such actions must be condemned in the strongest terms, especially as our nation approaches a critical election period. It is imperative that citizens are allowed to assert their constitutional right to participate freely in choosing their leaders. Let their voices be heard.”

Thus, the former Presidents contend that they “cannot remain silent” and demand that:

1.⁠ ⁠The Inspector General of Police must launch an immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecute all perpetrators of the violence — there is ample video evidence to initiate swift action;

2.⁠ ⁠President Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party must categorically condemn this violence, distance themselves from it, and reassure the citizens that such acts will not be tolerated again;

3.⁠ ⁠The Malawi Electoral Commission must urgently revisit the decisions that have led to this crisis, including the use of the controversial Smartmatic and the ongoing voter suppression due to the NRB’s failure to issue Mzika cards to all eligible voters. Transparency is non-negotiable, and the Commission must take its role in conflict prevention and resolution seriously;

4.⁠ ⁠The National Registration Bureau must comply immediately with the court ruling mandating its presence at all registration centers, ensuring that every eligible citizen receives their Mzika card without delay.

The three Presidents maintain that they are aware that the MEC election management devices (EMDs) “are failing to pick the unique numbers of the new registrants in the NRB system”.

“This must be resolved immediately to prevent the voters’ roll from being irreparably compromised. The time for action is now — our democracy demands it!”

The demand for President Chakwera and the MCP to categorically condemn the violence, distance themselves from it, and reassure the citizens that such acts will not be tolerated again, was echoed yesterday by the All-Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) economic justice & accountability champion in Malawi, Rev. Baxton Maulidi.

He described the acts of violence as apprehension following the Government’s “deafening silence in not condemning the sad development”.

Rev. Maulidi was incredulous that it was expected of the authorities, through the law enforcement, to have commented on the acts of violence but they have remained quiet — and described the silence as “deafening”.

“The violence is not just unwelcome development, but hostile and distressing as the country is preparing for the 2025 tripartite elections,” he said. “What message is this development spreading to other masses across the country?

“The government, through the right authority agencies, such as the police, should have been quick to respond to the violence by condemning it and having the culprits brought to book.

“I mean, most of the faces captured in the pictures and videos that circulated on social media were clearly visible and identifiable, yet they seem to have gone scot-free.”

The AACC economic justice & accountability champion thus asked Malawians not to reciprocate the violence but to go and register in readiness for the 2025 elections — “because the right to vote is a precious right”.

Other concerned entities that condemned the violence included Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod (through the Church & Society Programme); Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) in condemning yesterday’s blatant acts of violence.

The CCAP-Blantyre Synod exclusively condemned “in the strongest terms the failure by Malawi Police to provide security to peaceful demonstrators against thugs armed with panga knives” and also called upon the Inspector General of Police “to intervene as a matter of urgency, if Malawians are to return their trust on the police service”.

The statement issued by Church & Society executive director, Rev. Master Jumbe observed that the demonstrators were interrupted by thugs armed with pangas and knives “while Malawi police officers looked on.

“Guided by our mandate which is ‘to champion, promote and consolidate democratic governance, human rights and peaceful coexistence’ and our calling to a holistic Ministry, we have noted with concern the increased tensions amongst political party members as the nation prepares for general elections next year, 2025,” said Rev. Jumbe.

“We would like, once again, to remind Malawians that peaceful demonstrations are a constitutional right for all citizens enshrined in the supreme law of the land — therefore, the police are mandated by law to provide adequate security to all peaceful demonstrators without fear or favour.

“So far the Malawi Police Service have shown unprofessional conduct lately,” said Rev. Jumbe, while emphasising that it is “saddening” to observe that “law enforcement agencies in this country continue to lose people’s trust due to their lack of professionalism in combating crime”.

“On 24th February this year, armed thugs disrupted a peaceful demonstration organised by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Lilongwe. Two weeks ago, armed thugs mounted an illegal roadblock at Nsundwe terrorising road users. Up until now, no person connected to these instances has been arrested.

“This is sad and worrisome, especially now that political tension towards the 2025 General Elections is heating up. It should be echoed, once again that countries that have experienced wars, often times start with ineffective and inefficient police that lack professionalism.

“No patriotic Malawian would like to sacrifice the prevailing peace in this country due to an infective and inefficient police service,” he said while also asking Inspector General of Police, Merlyne Yolamu “to intervene and rise above partisan politics and swiftly bring to book all perpetrators of the said violence in Lilongwe”.

The CCAP-Blantyre Synod also called upon political party leaders, especially from the MCP to condemn the said acts of hooliganism in strongest terms and to the youth, “who most of the times are jobless, to desist from being used by selfish politicians in perpetrating violence in the run-up to the elections.

“We would like also to implore all key election stakeholders to be proactive and reflect on these sad developments unfolding in our country as we move closer to the elections. These developments have the potential to scare away potential voters and plunge our country into political turmoil even before elections.”

In conclusion, Rev Jumbe said as a governance arm of the CCAP-Blantyre Synod, the Church and Society Programme “acknowledges the Constitutional rights of people to hold peaceful demonstrations in this country”.

“Therefore, we condemn, in the strongest terms any acts of hooliganism and violence targeting peaceful demonstrators and call upon the police to provide security at all times.”