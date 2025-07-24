Former President Joyce Banda unveils her former Vice-President Khumbo Kachali as her running mate for the September 16 election

* MEC chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja urged Joyce Banda to focus on an issue-based campaign and to promote peace across all political platforms

Former State President Joyce Banda has this morning submitted her presidential nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where she unveiled her 2012-2014 administration’s Vice-President Khumbo Kachali as her running mate for the September 16 election.

The nomination papers presentations of 19 presidential candidates continues at 13h30 by independent candidate Adil Chilungo followed by Daniel Dube, representing National Patriotic Party representative (15h30).

The incumbent, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will be the last on Wednesday, July 30 at 13h30 after independent Smart Swira had done so at 09h00.

Tomorrow, July 25, another former President Arthur Peter Mutharika (2014-2019) — representing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) — will honour his from 09h00 alongside independent Milward Tobias (13h30 and National Development Party (NDP’s) Frank Mwenifumbo at 15h30.

Representing United Democratic Front (UDF), Atupele Muluzi will do the honours on Saturday, July 26 from 09h00 followed by former Leader of Opposition when he was with DPP, Kondwani Nankhumwa — now representing his own People’s Development Party (PDP) from 13h30 and independent, Cosmas Felix Chipojola 15h30.

UTM Party’s Dalitso Kabambe will be next on Sunday, July 27 from 09h00 along with Akwame Banda of Anyamata, Atsikana, Azimayi (AAA) from 13h30 and Rev. Hardwick Kaliya (15h30).

There will be two presentations on Monday, July 28 for David Mbewe of Liberation for Economic Freedom Party (LEFP) at 09h00, followed by People’s Transformation Party (Petra) president, Kamuzu Walter Chibambo (13h30).

Current Vice-President, Michael Bizwick Usi — representing Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Party will be expected at BICC from 09h00 on Tuesday, July 29 from 09h00, followed by Patriotic Citizens Party (PCP) president, Jordan Sauti (11h00) and former Vice-President in UDF administration, Cassim Chilumpha from 13h30 — representing Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD).

MEC chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja reaffirmed MEC’s unwavering commitment to delivering free, fair, and credible elections and urged Joyce Banda (JB) to focus on an issue-based campaign and to promote peace across all political platforms.

Justice Mtalimanja also called on all stakeholders to work towards a unified Malawi and encouraged the candidate to mobilise voters to participate in the elections on September 16.

On the issue of the Code of Conduct, Mtalimanja urged JB to strictly adhere to its provisions — warning that failure to comply may result in a fine of up to MK5 million.

She further emphasised that MEC has the legal mandate to disqualify any candidate who violates the law in accordance with the Code of Conduct.