Former Nkhotakota Central MP Stambuli inspires fellow village folks to tree planting

By Duncan Mlanjira

As part of tree planting season activities, former Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota Central, Clement Stambuli inspired the culture of tree planting amongst his fellow village folks surrounding his farm in Mchinji District on Saturday.

The ex-Minister of Information during the UDF-led government, demonstrated to them how to plant forest, fruit trees and bananas and distributed 2,000 seedlings for free for them to plant in there respective homes.

“I am looking at reaching a target of 10,000 seedlings for the villagers as I plant 10,000 on my farm,” said the former legislator.

“My project is one seedling for the farm and one for the villagers. I have 100 hectares to plant forestry and fruit trees.

“In the end I want to multiply the land by engaging the villagers and who knows, I may end up being their market in future by buying back the fruits for onward distribution and sale in urban areas,” Stambuli said.

Two weeks ago, President Peter Mutharika launched the National Forestry Season at an event that took place in Mulanje District where he called on Malawians to support the government in environmental conservation by planting trees and managing forests as one way to fight impacts of climate change.

Responding to this call, Jacaranda School for Orphans in Chigumula, Limbe ended their first term for the Christmas holidays in unique style by being presented with trees to plant at their homes in the spirit of inculcating tree planting culture as well as impress on them on preserving the environment.

Each year Santa Claus visits the school where he usually gives the children sweets and other small gifts, but this year Jacaranda School management asked Santa Claus to bring indigenous trees instead of toys and sweets.

Founder of Jacaranda School, Marie Da Silva said management came up with the idea to impress the learners of the effects and dangers of climate change around the world and especially in Malawi.

She told the learners that there are fewer forests now due to the cutting down of forests for firewood but there is need to be replacing them since the country over relies on wood fuel.

Jacaranda School plants more than 5,000 trees each year and for this exercise over 428 trees were distributed, representing the enrollment number of learners in primary and secondary school.

“Our school understands the importance of taking care of our country and of our planet — that is what we inculcate on the learners,” Da Silva had said.