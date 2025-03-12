Former national football team goalkeeper, late Frank Mlotchwa profoundly described as a ‘diplomat by birth without portfolio’ for his role in assisting Malawian society in South Africa

* His name is synonymous with excellence, and we may now attach the label ‘late’ to his name, but his presence will never be ‘late’ to many

* If there’s a movement to name the Malawi Embassy building in South Africa, then the name of Frank Mlotchwa will undoubtedly be the top contender in any poll

By Duncan Mlanjira

Former Malawi national football team goalkeeper, Frank Mlotchwa, who took over from Henry Kapalamula and was later replaced by Boniface Maganga, has passed on in South Africa where he was based — and he has been profoundly described as a ‘diplomat by birth without portfolio’ for his role in assisting Malawian diaspora in their host country.

Mlotchwa is remembered by many of the older generation for his exceptional goalkeeping skills after the great Kapalamula — but South Africa-based Chief Economist for Don Consultancy Group (DCG), Chifipa Mhango, in his tribute to Mlotchwa, distinguishes him in a different perspective; “a humble servant of Malawi”.

“This football icon was a goalkeeper extraordinaire for the Malawi national team, a leader of Malawi society, a devoted father and husband, a dedicated leader in his faith, a friend to many, an uncle to many more, a Malawi Government diplomat by birth without portfolio, and a joyful fellow by heart and presence — always ready to kick off a celebration.

“His name is synonymous with excellence, and we may now attach the label ‘late’ to his name, but his presence will never be ‘late’ to many. If there’s a movement to name the Malawi Embassy building in South Africa, then the name of Frank Mlotchwa will undoubtedly be the top contender in any poll.

“His contribution to the Malawi society is beyond imagination — a real hat-trick of humanitarianism, leadership and sportsmanship. If I take the route of holding files of his contribution, then I will defeat the process of those that created files.

“If I go the route of folders on laptops or computers, then the computers will crash due to lack of storage space — a true testament to his legacy.

“These are the most humble servants of Malawi society that have been there for Malawi regardless of the ruling Party — always on the front foot, never offside. He did not see Party politics in representation of Malawi, but stuck to the national blood colour and symbol of Black, Red and Green — a true patriot.

“It was the flag that he raised high at Malawian weddings, funerals, celebrations, among others, here in South Africa. The man stood the test of time to be there for every Malawian; regardless of tribe, religion, region, status, education — a true champion of unity.”

Chifipa adds that his personal reflection of Mlotchwa was in May 2002, when he decided that it was time to build his own family: “He was the man that came to the traditional rescue to communicate to my father — a true midfielder, always making the right connections.

“Mr. Frank Mlotchwa holds a special status of a statesman of Malawi Society outside Malawi, and especially in South Africa. He will be sorely missed as a gentle and humble giant of Malawi society, away from Homeland Malawi — a true legend of the beautiful game. May his soul rest in peace and in continued grace.”