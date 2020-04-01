Former Marseille FC president Pape Diouf dies of Coronavirus

Ghanasoccernet.com

Former Olympique Marseille President Pape Diouf, the man who mentored Ghanaian international stars, Andre and Jordan Ayew, died in his native Senegal on Tuesday night after being infected with the Coronavirus, Senegalese national television and his relatives confirmed.

After contracting the virus, Diouf (68) was to be flown to France on Tuesday night for treatment but he could not stay long for the journey.

He is still the only African to be the president of a major club in European football.

The astute African football executive, who was president of Marseille from 2005 to 2009, helped the two Ghanaian players to settle in France when they were at the Marseille academy.

Diouf was close friend of their father Abedi Pele during his playing days at the French giants Marsielle long before the former journalist became the club’s president.

The former journalist at La Marseillaise in the 1980s, he was a successful football agent from the 1990s, representing top African players like Joseph-Antoine Bell, Marcel Desailly, Basile Boli, William Gallas, Samir Nasir, Didier Drogba and many others.

Pape Diouf was appointed CEO of Marseille in 2004 and was voted the president in 2005.

An esteemed leader, he was one of the major players in French football, renowned for his good banter with his Lyon counterpart Jean-Michel Aulas and his classy way of dressing.

After leaving Marseille in 2009, he became a sought-after speaker in sports conferences.

Charged in the case of questionable transfers from Marseille in 2016, the judicial decision was thrown out on appeal in 2018.

He returned to Dakar in 2018 to be with his family.

Ghana and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew says he I s ‘absolutely heartbroken’ by Pape Diouf’s

“Absolutely heartbroken. Rest in Peace Pape Diouf — My uncle, father, grandfather & godfather. My mentor,” he posted on Twitter after learning of the death.

“I can’t thank you enough for all you did for me, Andre, my father and my family. Today is one of the saddest days of my life to hear of your passing,” he added.

His brother Andre also took to Twitter to express his grief, saying: “MON PAPA,GRAND PERE, MON MENTOR, RIP PAPE DIOUF”. he posted.

Deputy general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Anthony Baffoe also sang high praises for Pape Diouf, describing him as a ‘pioneer’ in football on many fronts including management of players.

“He was the pioneer in so many things concerning football affairs and player management coming from Africa — rest well Pape Diouf,” he posted on Twitter.