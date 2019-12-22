Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi’s health not at its best

By Daily Nation, Kenya

Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi’s health is not at its best but he has been improving, his son Gideon Moi has said, in his first public address on the matter.

Moi, 95, has been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital at least three times this year and only his long-serving press secretary, Lee Njiru, has issued press statements on his health.

Gedion Moi, Baringo Senator issued his remarks on Friday while presiding over Kabarak University’s 15th graduation ceremony. He urged Kenyans to continue praying for his father.

“I wish to thank each one of you, on behalf of my family, for your prayers. Please accept our heartfelt gratitude for praying and thinking of Mzee Moi at this time as you all know he is not in the best of his health,” he said.

“With prayers and thoughts he has been improving day by day.”

The ex-president Moi is still in hospital, 20 days later and doctors feel he should build up his energy.

In a phone interview on Monday Njiru, told the Star that Moi has been under the watch of a team of medics led by his Dr. David Silverstein.

He said his discharge will, however, depend on the doctors’ advice. He is at the hospital’s VIP wing, a homely setup, to facilitate continual checkups and necessary treatment.

“There is nothing dramatic about Mzee’s health. We know he is an international figure loved by many people and they must be concerned about his well being. I can confirm that there is nothing to worry about,” he said.

In March last year, Moi was flown to Israel following “an uncomfortable knee. In 2017, he underwent minor surgery on the knee at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.