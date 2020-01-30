Former Guinea international star goes bankrupt because of wife

By Angu Lesley, kick442.com

Reports from multiple media outlets in Guinea are suggesting that former Guinea international, Ismael Bangoura is in financial difficulties because he entrusted a good portion of his wealth including money in the bank account shared between his wife, Aicha Mara and himself.

Reports from depecheguinee.com say the forward his wife has redirected all of his wealth into another personal account in Italy and bought a house in Morocco with part of the wealth.

This left Bangoura, who retired from football, with just 2,000 euros in the account share with the wife.

This is not a strange event in the world of football, numerous similar happenings have occurred in recent times.

Sources say, the situation has made Bangoura and Aicha to open legal talks to terminate their marital contract.

The 35-year-old Bangoura had a glittering career by Guinea standards having moved to France at the age of 18 and went on to defend the colours of his nation on 52 occasions between 2006-2014.

Through this time he played for multiple clubs around the world including Gazalec Ajacio, Nantes, Rennes, Le Mens, Dynamo Kyiv, Al Nasr amongst others before putting an end to a 16-year career after his last stop at Saudi Arabian side Al Batin in 2019.

Bangoura and Aicha had four kids.

Recent reports say the the man who played a major role in taking Guinea to the quarter final of the 2006 AFCON recently got a second wife by the name of Aminata.

He has had his fair share of the different phases of life — in October 2018, the Conakry native was convicted of fraud by a French court and fined 130,000 euros in which his house was also seized.