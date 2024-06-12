Former First Lady, Madame Shanil Dzimbiri to be accorded State funeral; Chilima’s scheduled for Monday at Nsipe in Ntcheu

Chilima being welcomed back home from the Africa-Korea Summit by Shanil Dzimbiri a day before the crash

* The late Vice-President will lie in state at his official residence in Area 12 in Lilongwe on Friday and Saturday

* MACRA deeply concerned by the circulation of graphic and insensitive material related to the plane crash

Former First Lady, Madame Shanil Dzimbiri will be accorded anState funeral with full military honours, Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu announced at a press briefing at Capital Hill.

A report published on official Malawi Government Facebook page, quotes Kunkuyu as also announcing that burial for the late Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima’ State funeral is scheduled for Monday, June 17 in his home village at Nsipe in Ntcheu.

The late Vice-President will lie in state at his official residence in Area 12 in Lilongwe on Friday and Saturday, June 14-15 after collection from the mortuary on Friday before been taken to St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish in Area 18 for Mass.

Following the service, Kunkuyu said the body will be transported to the his official residence in Area 12 and on Sunday at Civo Stadium, the public will pay their last respects — after which the body will be transported to Ntcheu for burial.

Kunkuyu further urged Malawians to refrain from sharing graphic and sensitive material related to the tragedy on media platforms and he is joined by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), has issued a statement saying it is “deeply concerned” by the circulation of graphic and insensitive material related to the plane crash in Chikangawa forest.

In a statement issued today, following some disturbing pictures of casualties purported to be from the plane crash scene on social media platforms, MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman warned that the Authority is mandated under Section 97 of the Electronic Transactions and Cybersecurity Act to promote public education on safe and responsible online behavior, including cyber hygiene.

“We urge the public to be highly sensitive and refrain from sharing or spreading offensive content,” Suleman said in the statement. “Victims and their families deserve to mourn in peace, free from further distress.

“This is a devastating time for the nation, and we must honor the memory of the victims with the utmost dignity and respect.”

He further reminds the public that the circulation of disturbing or exploitative material, especially related to tragic incidents, can cause immense harm and distress.

The Director General further says Malawians should come together to support one another and create a space of compassion during this difficult time: “Let’s be mindful of our digital actions and prioritize empathy, dignity, and respect online. MACRA is committed to fostering a safer and more ethical digital space.

“Join us in honouring the memory of the Vice-President and all those lost in the tragic plane accident. Together, let’s build a responsible and considerate digital community that upholds human values.”

Also yesterday, people were forwarding pictures of dead and injured people from a scene of a road accident involving a Toyota Hiace minibus at Chiweta in Rumphi that claimed lives of six people.

A report by Malawi News Agency (MANA) quotes Rumphi Police spokesperson, Noel Kamchenga as saying the minibus was traveling from Karonga heading towards Mzuzu and at Kesha area, the driver, Charles Mwafulirwa failed to control the vehicle as it ascended the Chiweta Hills.

It started rolling backwards and overturned several times before falling into a gorge and Kamchenga reported that due to the impact, a female passenger and three male passengers died on the spot; another was pronounced dead upon arrival at Rumphi District Hospital while the six one died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

One other passenger was admitted at the district hospital while the conductor and nine other passengers were treated as outpatients at Jalawe Health Centre and Rumphi District Hospital respectively, according to Chirwa.—Reporting for MANA by Manasse Nyirenda