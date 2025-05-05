Former director of Information Chikumbutso Mtumodzi passes away

* Mtumodzi will be remembered as a hardworking and patriotic son of Malawi who dedicated his life to serving the country—Information Minister Kunkuyu

By Prisca Promise Mashushu, MANA

Chikumbutso Mtumodzi, former director at the Department of Information, has passed away after a short illness at Partners in Hope Hospital in Lilongwe.

The news was confirmed a short while ago by the Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, who said he received the sad news earlier in the day.

“Mtumodzi will be remembered as a hardworking and patriotic son of Malawi who dedicated his life to serving the country,” Kunkuyu said, adding that further details will be shared in due course.

Family representative, Leria Mseka Likongwe said the funeral programme will be released following consultations with family members.

At the time of his passing, Mtumodzi was serving as principal secretary in the Department of Procurement & Supply Chain Services at Government Stores.

He previously served as director of information from 2020 to 2023, before transitioning to his most recent role.

A journalist by profession, Mtumodzi became prominent in the media fraternity while working for Times Group, then known as Blantyre Printing & Publishing company under Blantyre Newspaper Limited (BNL) — publishers of The Daily Times, Malawi News and Sunday Times before joining the civil service.