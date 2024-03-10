Forestry Department implores on law enforcement agencies to join hands in fight against environmental crimes

Truckloads of charcoal pass through many law enforcement road checkpoints.—Picture courtesy of Malawi Weather Chasers

By Lyte Ali, MANA

The Department of Forestry has asked detectives from the Malawi Police Services, Wildlife and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to join it in the fight against the rise in environmental crimes across the country.

Speaking in Mangochi on Friday during a one-day training session of investigators, head of law enforcement under the Department of Forestry, Daniel Kabichi said results of lawlessness are causing problems such as drought and flooding.

Kabichi said the newly-amended Forestry Act requires partnership by all law enforcing agencies in the country, in order to protect nature.

“Cases of environmental crimes are widely spread across the country, a development which has fueled climate induced disasters,” he said. “We need to engage more detectives at all levels to enhance our partnership in the fight against such crimes.

“As a department, we cannot just implement the newly-amended Forestry Act on our own as we require the input of other experts; and thus we set up this meeting as a platform to brainstorm on what is needed in investigating forestry crimes.”

Kabichi then urged communities to take ownership of nature, saying in most cases his department is accused of being lenient over protecting the environment, yet 90% of Malawians use the same resources in their homes.

In his remarks, Head of Wildlife & Environmental Crime Investigation Unit at Malawi Police Service, Wellington Chindzakaza assured Malawians that police will continue to work hard in their work to protect the environment.

Chindzakaza said despite such crimes being well organised in a long chain, police have over the past years been able to investigate and arrest culprits.

One of the participants at the workshop, Gertrude Chonzie from Kawale Police Station in Lilongwe, hailed organisers of the meeting, saying it has helped her to acquire more knowledge on how to handle environmental cases.

Chonzie, however, said some cases are difficult to handle as local people who are found to be in possession of such prohibited properties tend to hide buyers, hence some are convicted while the real perpetrators are still left out.