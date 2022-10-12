Football fraternity joins FAM in mourning former general secretary Chris Kamphinda Banda

Late Kamphinda Banda (right) when former FIFA president Sepp Blatter visited Malawi to inaugurate construction of Chiwembe Technical Centre

* He is expected to be laid to rest in his home Village in Salima on Thursday

* A loyal servant of the game, a very humble and hardworking gentleman

* He was one of the first people I worked with when I became FAM president—Nyamilandu

By Duncan Mlanjira

Chris Kamphinda Banda, who served as Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary for four years from 2000-2004 died on Tuesday at Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital after a short illness.

An announcement on FAM website, quotes the deceased’s nephew Francis Kadzakalowa as saying late Kamphinda Banda, who also served as Super League of Malawi (SULOM) general secretary until 2007, is expected to be laid to rest in his home Village in Salima on Thursday.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu led the football fraternity in mourning Kamphinda Banda, whom he described as “a loyal servant of the game, a very humble and hardworking gentleman”.

“He was one of the first people I worked with when I became FAM president. I learnt a lot from him about FAM and football in general. His death is a big blow to Malawi football.

“In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to Kamphinda Banda family our heartfelt condolences. On behalf of the members of the Malawi football community, I hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness.

“May the Lord be our comfort in this trying time,” Nyamilandu said on the website.

Reacting to the news, an official of Football Association of Zambia, Fredrick Shawa said they are with FAM and Malawi football as a whole and offered his deepest condolences saying “ndife anthu amodzi 🇲🇼🇿🇲 (we are one people)”

Lloyd Nkhwazi, former football star and later a successful coach, described late Kamphinda Banda as a father figure, saying: “He assisted me in many ways concerning football matches while I was at Dwangwa when he mentored Dwasco FC.

Chiku Kalilombe said: “Rest in Peace Chris Kamphinda Banda. I have very fond memories working with him in SULOM in its second formation stages. A good man and humble in his ways 🙏🏾.

Several others reminisced how they revered their engagements with Kamphinda Banda during his service as a headteacher for Kawale 1 and Chilinde primary schools as well as tutor at Lilongwe Teachers Training College in foundation studies.