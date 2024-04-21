Football fans encourage Creck Sporting not to lose heart after being baptised 3-0 by TNM Super League giants Wanderers

* Not a bad result as inticipated — next time we’ll go big — George Limula

By Duncan Mlanjira

After beating season TNM Super League sides, Mighty Tigers 3-1 in the first game in the top flight league — followed by another hardened side Moyale Barracks (3-2) — debutantes Creck Sporting have been baptised on what it takes when they succumbed 0-3 to Mighty Wanderers yesterday at Kamuzu Stadium.

Ahead of the match, the rookies were on position 2 — a feat that was admired by analysts and following the 0-3 loss to the giants (and away), fans posted words of encouragement of the club’s Facebook page.

Wanderers first scored through Stanley Sanudi from the penalty spot in the 19th minute before Christopher Kumwembe added the second in the 36′ and Gaddie Chirwa wrapped up with an 88th strike.

On the Facebook post, George Limula said: “Not a bad result as inticipated — next time we’ll go big”, while Abel Chisi said: “You tried your best, guys! Let’s train hard for the next game.”

Dawani Chitsa Mtawa’s encouragement for the team from the Central Region is: “Way to go lads, that’s how we gain experiences — learn through your mistakes” with Milton Milazi advising them to sort out their weak areas they discovered in the match.

Kelvin Katsabola said: “A good test — welcome to the Super League, zitheka ndithuuu keep pushing” while Ndege van Mphah Snr said: “Don’t give up, boys, Noma has used experience. Next time you will catch up.”

Patrick Phambana observed that Creck Sporting had a “very poor first half, failing even to make three passes” but the debutantes “improved second half after making their three substitutions”.

“I feel the artificial surface [of Kamuzu Stadium] as well as giving too much respect to an opponent, contributed to the performance and the full time result.”

Meanwhile, Kamuzu Barracks beat 2-1 another debutante FOMO FC from Mulanje in their also first away match after they won 1-0 against Bangwe All Stars in their opening campaign at Mulanje Park before losing to Mighty Wanderers 0-3 at the same venue in their second match.

Kamuzu Barracks scored through Zeliat Nkhoma (26′, 81’) and Olson Kanjira (46′) while FOMO replied through Hassan Hussen (55′).

Moyale beat Civil Service United 3-0 through Raphael Phiri (45+2), Charles Nkhoma (81’) and Chifundo Damba (83’) while the third debutante in the 2024 TNM Super League season, Baka City drew 0-0 with Mafco.

This is their 3rd loss in their debut appearance having been beaten 0-1 by Karonga United in a derby at Karonga Stadium before being 2-1 by Mzuzu City Hammers in the second game.

The games continue this afternoon for Week 3.