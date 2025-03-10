“Football development relies on having good coaches to produce quality players—FAM vice-president, Kuyera

* As FAM holds training for coach educators aligning with its football transformation agenda

* The coaches’ trainers need to be imparted with enough information to prepare them as we aim to transform the game

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) vice-president, Christopher Madalitso Kuyera has emphasised the importance of well-trained coaches in developing quality players.

He said this at the start of a two-day training for coach educators yesterday that ended today at Our Lady of Africa in Lilongwe aimed at improving football standards.

The workshop aligns well with the FAM’s transformation agenda, specifically Pillar Number 3, which focuses on equipping coaches with modern football coaching skills.

“Football development relies on having good coaches,” he impressed on the participants. “That is why we are implementing Pillar Number 3 of transforming the game, ensuring we have well-qualified and well-trained coaches who can train players properly.”

A report by Fam.mw says the workshop centered on reviewing the Confederation of African Football (CAF) D Coaching Manual which was last updated in 2015.

Kuyera highlighted the need for a revision, citing football’s continuous evolution: “The coaches’ trainers need to be imparted with enough information to prepare them as we aim to transform the game.”

Participants included trainers from all four regions — North, Centre, South and East — who will return to their respective jurisdictions to mentor new coaches.

The initiative will also lead to CAF B and CAF C coaching courses to further increase the number of trained coaches in Malawi.

FAM technical director, Benjamin Kumwenda underscored the workshop’s significance, stating: “It has been a while since we last held this kind of workshop, and we needed to equip trainers with new skills and knowledge.

“Good coaches produce good players, and good players build a strong national team,” Kumwenda is quoted as saying by Fam.mw.

He also revealed plans to introduce a standardised FAM D Coaching Manual to ensure uniformity in coaching methodologies.

One of the participants, Carol Phiri, welcomed the initiative, saying: “This workshop is beneficial to us and the coaches we mentor. Football is dynamic, and a lot has changed since our last workshop in 2015.”—Content by Fam.mw