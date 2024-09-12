Flutterwave launches affordable cross-border payment services into Malawi

* Customers benefit from favourable foreign currency exchange rates, 24/7 in-app assistance and a dedicated support team

* It also relies on the same highest global security standards Flutterwave uses for protecting the data and funds of the businesses it serves

By Duncan Mlanjira

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payment technology company, announces that it has commercially launched in Malawi its flagship remittance product, Send App by Flutterwave that facilitates faster, easier and more affordable cross-border money transfers.

In a statement issued today, Flutterwave says the Send App offers all customer segments in the country the opportunity to receive money on both mobile apps and web devices.

It further says customers benefit from favourable foreign currency exchange rates, 24/7 in-app assistance and a dedicated support team. It also relies on the same highest global security standards Flutterwave uses for protecting the data and funds of the businesses it serves.

Building on the company’s recently acquired International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) license from the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), Flutterwave says this enhanced capacity makes it more convenient for Malawi residents and diasporan communities across the UK, US and Europe to send money to any of the banks in the country through Send App.

“At Flutterwave, we have always prided ourselves on our commitment to providing value where it is most needed,” Flutterwave’s founder & chief executive officer (CEO), Olugbenga Agboola is quoted as saying in the statement.

“With Send App’s arrival and our knowledge of the crucial role remittances play in supporting the personal needs of individuals in Malawi, we are better positioned to support Malawians who want to receive money from the diaspora.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting journey of endless possibilities in Malawi, and we’ll continue innovating to make Send App available to as many people as possible who need it across the African continent.”

The company’s country manager-Malawi, Lumbani Gondwe said: “Send App was built to connect families, friends and loved ones seamlessly no matter the distance.

“Malawi, the ‘Warm Heart of Africa’, is a great country that thrives on such connections. With complete bank coverage and other integrations such as expanding our delivery options to include Mobile Money and Cash Pickup being actively worked, we are ready to facilitate affordable, quick, secure and seamless international money transfers for Malawians home and abroad,” he said.

According to the statement, Send App — which was relaunched in 2023 with expanded access to support transfers from the US and Canada — “has been fulfilling its mission of strengthening the bonds between Africans in the diaspora and their families and loved ones at home”.

“By offering its comprehensive remittance service to cater to diverse customer needs in Malawi, Flutterwave continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner for cross-border payment solutions in Africa and beyond.”

Flutterwave is a leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API).

Flutterwave says it has processed over 630 million transactions in excess of US$31 billion, serves global and African customers like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, PiggyVest, and across various industries.

“The company’s key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. It also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its SendApp product.

“Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay.

The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries and for more information on Flutterwave’s journey, interested business people are encouraged to visit www.flutterwave.com.