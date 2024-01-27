Floresta launches five-year forest restoration program along Nkhata Bay’s Lwafwa River

* This is a hilly area and the most of the trees have been cut down—Floresta Board chairperson

* This means soil will be washed away into the river, taking it to the lake which is not good for ecosystem

By Chisomo Kambandanga, MANA

Faith-based non-governmental organization, Floresta — in partnership with Plant-with-Purpose has launched a five-year watershed restoration programme with the goal of restoring forest cover on over 7,000 hectares of land along Lwafwa River in Nkhata Bay.

At the launch of the programme on Thursday — graced by Minister of Natural Resources & Climate Change, Michael Usi — Floresta Board chairperson, Judith Kamoto said they decided to plant trees in Nkhata Bay to conserve Lake Malawi feeder rivers and contribute to the 4.5 million hectares of land which is in the Malawi’s Restoration Strategy.

“This is a hilly area and the most of the trees have been cut down,” she said. “This means soil will be washed away into the river, taking it to the lake which is not good for ecosystem.

“We, therefore, want to restore this stretch of degraded land,” Kamoto said, adding that the project will go a long way in strengthening community capacity in addressing effects of climate change.

It will also enhance resilience of the households to mitigate socioeconomic shocks and improve relationship between people and God.

Minister Usi commended Floresta for joining other non-state actors in complementing the government’s efforts to restoring the environment through tree planting.

“When President Lazarus Chakwera talks about MW2063, he has repeatedly called for inclusion in developing the country,” he said. “That’s what the President has been encouraging us to do.

“I am very happy that today we have a very good example of what ought to be done. This is a typical example of a good relationship that exists between the state and non-state actors.

“It is very encouraging that non-governmental organisations are participating in initiatives to prevent environmental degradation.”

He encouraged Floresta that what they are doing is exactly in line with what the Ministry of Natural Resources & Climate Change advocates and he believes that it will be a model that others will emulate.

He expressed concern over continued tendency of wanton cutting down of trees for timber, charcoal making and agriculture activities, among others.

“I would like to appeal to communities to corroborate with government in preserving the environment because if we destroy it, it will destroy us in return.”

He expressed optimism that the battle to preserve the environment will be adopted by many since the impacts of climate change are being felt countrywide.

Nkhata Bay District Commissioner, Rodgers Newa assured Floresta of the Council’s support throughout the project’s period and after for sustainability, saying it will contribute towards the reduction deforestation the district.