Flooding affects livelihood in Mangochi

By Lyte Ali & Shaffie Bakali, MANA

Despite rainfall inconsistence in Mangochi this year, families in the district living along Shire River, Lake Malawi and Lake Malombe have been displaced, following flooding of the three water bodies with crocodiles wandering all over and posing threats to lives of people.

A spot check by Malawi News Agency in selected areas under Traditional Authority Mapira shows that the floods have filled most of the houses plus some lodges, disturbing the hospitality industry.

Heavy rains have persisted in the Northern Region of the country as well as from the neighboring Republic of Tanzania, causing the water levels of major water bodies to rise.

Speaking in an Interview on Wednesday, one of the affected people from Ngalamu Village, Aliate Chikausa, said that the development has brought panic and burden to most families in the area.

“The floods have made our village an island, making access to markets, workplaces, schools and maize mills a problem. The only way to travel from our village to access these places is through the boat which is costing us a lot.

“We usually travel four to six times a day, which is sucking our financial muscle but we have no other options,” said Chikausa, adding that life is in imminent danger as increased number of crocodiles are seen wandering around villages.

Another displaced person, Ellias Chikoko, said floods have negatively impacted people’s marital life as the displacement has caused temporary separation of many couples.

In an interview, T/A Mapira said the floods were a setback to development in his area and the whole district, adding that economic activities that could improve household incomes have stopped.

“Many people constructed modern infrastructures that added beauty to this area. Floods have destroyed such infrastructures, a thing which is worrisome.”

While pleading with government and other organisations to come and help the affected people, Mapira asked those that have been affected by the flooding to relocate to safer places.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) reports that since the onset of the rainy season from October 2023 to date, (April 3rd) disasters — mainly stormy rains (rains accompanied by strong winds), floods, strong winds and lightning have affected 16,299 households (approximately 73,345 people).

The recorded number of fatalities so far 17 deaths while 69 injuries were recorded and currently, DoDMA has reached out to 16,299 households, (representing 100% of the total number of the affected) with food and non-food items, which include maize, beans, blankets, pails and plastic sheets.

However, DoDMA says it has received fresh reports of flood disasters from Mzimba and Karonga Districts and is making arrangements to provide relief assistance to the affected.

“The department is also in the process of decommissioning camps hosting about 10,000 people displaced by floods in Nkhotakota and Karonga.

“In collaboration with the World Food Programme, the department has distributed maize/maize flour, beans, cooking oil, and corn-soy blend in camps as part of the return package while the shelter cluster is finalising works for the provision of shelter following decommissioning of camps.—Additional reporting by Maravi Express