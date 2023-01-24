Fleetwood Haiya throws in the gauntlet to contest for SULOM presidency

Haiya briefing the press at Amaryllis Hotel

By Duncan Mlanjira

Nyasa Big Bullets vice-president Fleetwood Haiya, who has declared his interest to contest for the post of Super League of Malawi (SULOM) president, has spelt out five key issues he is set to execute once given the confidence to lead the country’s top flight league.

At a press conference held at Amalyliss Hotel in Blantyre on Tuesday morning, Haiya said his bid is premised on five pillars;

1. Serving clubs, in the best interest of the clubs;

2. Setting up a professional and effective SULOM secretariat

3. Initiating and implementing SULOM strategic plan;

4. Realizing the full potential of Malawi elite football through commercialization; and

5. Helping Super League clubs to achieve financial independence.

He said: “As you are aware, our elite football has been characterized with numerous challenges which have consequently derailed its growth from an amateur to a professional league.

“It is evident that our league is devoid of effective organization and sound administration, lacks a clear roadmap, efficiency and commercial acumen.

“As a result, clubs — who are owners of SULOM and meant to be the main beneficiaries — have not reaped the fruits of their efforts for the past decades.”

He stressed that clubs continue to be “financially and economically unstable to an extent that they can hardly operate as viable sporting and business entities”.

“While these challenges are an open secret, it is sad to note that little has been done to address this predicament.”

He highlighted key challenges facing the league such as “lack of a solid organization culture, absence of a strategic plan and roadmap, absence of a fully-fledged secretariat and, feeble efforts towards commercialization”.

“It is, therefore, not surprising that we have the least developed and attractive league within the region and the continent at large.

“You will agree with me that addressing the above challenges requires a committed and courageous leadership — leadership that strives on integrity, transparency, accountability, inclusivity and equity.

“Malawi’s elite league deserves a leadership that endeavors on serving clubs, in the best interest of the clubs and that is why —after thorough consultation — I declare my candidacy as SULOM president for the forthcoming SULOM elections.”

Haiya added that he will soon unveil his detailed vision and manifesto ahead of the elective annual general meeting schedule for February 25.

For the moment, it is Haiya up against the incumbent Tiya Somba-Banda, who has expressed interest to retain his post.

Somba-Banda’s team of the past 4-year tenure (2019) has Major Gilbert Mittawa as vice-president; Malinda Chinyama (treasurer); Williams Banda (general secretary); Zacharia Nyirenda (vice-general secretary, lawyer Muhammad Selemani (legal advisor) with executive committee members being Ali Mwachande, Charles Manyungwa, marketer Chimwemwe Nyirenda and Michael Chemayere.