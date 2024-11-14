‘Flames’ underwhelming qualifying campaign has been owing to struggles in defence’—SportMole

* While this evening’s game is nothing but a dead rubber for both Burundi and Malawi, we expect both sides to go all out to secure bragging rights



By Duncan Mlanjira

Online football prediction platform, SportMole observes that Malawi Flames’ underwhelming qualifying campaign of the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025, has been owing to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have conceded 11 goals so far — one behind Central African Republic, who have allowed 12.

This is ahead of this evening’s Flames’ match against Burundi kicking off at 17h00 Malawi time at Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire for the dead rubber AfCON Morocco 2025 qualifiers, having lost all of the four games played so far.

The Flames are out of the race for the most coveted for African, remaining with two, which are just ceremonial against Burundi away at the neutral venue in Abidjan, and Burkina Faso at Bingu National Stadium on Monday.

Under coach Patrick Mabedi, who has since been fired as per the exit clause of his contract, the Flames are without a point in the qualifiers having first been beaten 3-2 by Burundi at Bingu National Stadium before Burkina Faso triumphed 3-1 at their home pitch while Senegal won 4-0 at home and 1-0 in Lilongwe in back-to-back.

Senegal and Burkina Faso have already qualified for the finals in Morocco but Burkina Faso, as well as Burundi, will certainly make sure they keep their clean sheet against the Flames while interim coaching panel of head coach Kalisto Pasuwa will work out to salvage some pride in winning the remaining fixtures.

Thus SportsMole observation on the serious flaws in defence, which the next coach to be appointed, has to look towards rectifying ahead of the next FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers scheduled for next year.

The two remaining AfCON matches, this afternoon’s and Monday’s match against Burkina Faso, is for confidence building as the Flames has assembled a full house of foreign-based players, that include recalled South Africa-based striker Gabadinho Mhango (Marumo Gallants), who had been left out by Mabedi citing some reasons which were unjustified.

Also recalled was defender Charles Petro, who plays in Romania with FC Botosani and striker Richard Mbulu (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique) — joining other foreign-based players, defenders Dennis Chembezi (Al Qasim SC-Iraq); midfielders John Banda (UD Songo, Mozambique); Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco FC-Zambia); Lanjesi Nkhoma & Patrick Mwaungulu (Don Bosco-DRC) and striker Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique).

The domestic league players are:

Goalkeepers: William Thole (Mighty Wanderers), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers) and Richard Chimbamba (Nyasa Big Bullets);

Defenders: McDonald Lameck, Maxwell Paipi & Nickson Mwase (all Silver Strikers), Gomezgani Chirwa, Nickson Nyasulu & Alick Lungu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Timothy Silwimba (Mighty Wanderers);

Midfielders: Yankho Singo, Lloyd Aaron (Nyasa Big Bullets), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers);

Strikers: Gadi Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers), Zeliat Nkhoma (Kamuzu Barracks).

SportsMole observes that while this evening’s game “is nothing but a dead rubber for both Burundi and Malawi, we expect both sides to go all out to secure bragging rights”.

“However, both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict that they will cancel out each other’s efforts at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny.”

A report on Fam.mw quotes Flames’ captain John Banda as saying they aim to start the team’s new era under interim coach Pasuwa with a bang by winning the remaining two matches.

The captain said they are on double mission to restore the team’s pride as well as get revenge against Burundi who beat them 3-2 at home in the opening match of the campaign.

“We have a new technical panel with a new mission to revive the team and we can only start that journey with positive results,” he told Fam.mw. “We have not done well in this campaign — probably one of our worst outing as we sit bottom of the table with no point from four matches and out of contention for a place at AfCON.

“Burundi embarrassed us at home and we can only apologise to Malawians for that painful moment by winning this return match and indeed the Burkina Faso match.

“It will be a little tough as we have not had much time to prepare. But we are professionals and must act like ones in this situation. So, all in all we are ready for the assignment as we aim to redeem ourselves but again, we want to use this platform to prepare for future matches as we have World cup qualifiers coming in few months.”

Mbulu, Gabadinho and Charles Petro who have not played any match in the campaign and Banda said their presence has given the team a boost as they are seasoned campaigners.

Coach Pasuwa said in his pre-match interview that he is looking forward to use the matches to build a team that will compete on the international stage.

“So far so good, the boys are eager to represent their country and with the right attitude we will get a result,” he is quoted as saying. “We have been talking to them to show that hunger to die for their country and redeem themselves.

“We are on a rebuilding exercise and for one to build a good house you need good foundation. So as coaches we want to play a good match and win so that as we are rebuilding this team there is motivation from both ends to continue doing well.

“We are playing away but remember it is away to everyone. These guys are not playing at home, and it means its neutral to everyone and I hope its going to be an open game to everyone,” said the Nyasa Big Bullets mentor.—Reporting from Abidjan by Fam.mw