Flames through to next round of CHAN finals qualifiers after beating Comoros 2-0 this afternoon; 4-0 on aggregate

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi national team have once more beaten Comoros 2-0 this afternoon at Bingu Stadium to qualify for the next round of the African Nations Championship (CHAN)finals qualifiers on 4-0 aggregate having beaten their opponents by the same margin last Sunday.

Comoros were allowed by Confederation of African Football (CAF) to use Bingu Stadium as their home match for this round of qualifiers after their stadiums were certified as unfit to host international matches.

Last Sunday, the Flames scored through Binwell Katinji and Zebron Kalima and Katinji again scored this afternoon in the 59th minute after Wongani Lungu had score the lead goal in the 50th.

Following the triumph, the Flames will face winners between Egypt and South Africa that will be played tomorrow having drawn 1-1 in the first leg played at Orlando Stadium.

From the bullets that Football Association of Malawi (FAM) posted on its Facebook page, the Flames launched an all out attack, taking dominance very early with first goal scorer, Wongani Lungu hitting all attacking angles.

He is reported to have combined well with Wisdom Mpinganjira on the left flank, who slammed past his marker in the 6th minute before spotting Lungu on the move but his attempted cut-back was defended well by Comoros.

In the 20th minute, Malawi win their third corner and Wisdom Mpinganjira’s ball found Wongani Lungu, who tried to challenge his marker was brought down.

Despite an appeal for a penalty, the referee was not interested, while in the 25th Malawi won a free-kick just metres away from the penalty area, which Wongani Lungu curled it targeting the left post but the Comoros goalkeeper produced a magnificent save.

After a goalless first half, Wongani then scored five minutes after the break with Katinji netting the second goal nine minutes later, who was also up to the task in the 69th by unleashing a brilliant left-footed effort, but the goalkeeper was alert.

Head coach Kalisto Pasuwa then made a change in the 74th bringing in Chikumbutso Salima Gaddie Chirwa before making a double substitution in the 78th — taking out Binwell Katinji and Lloyd Aaron for Ephraim Kondowe and last weekend’s scorer, Zebron Kalima.

Chawanangwa Gumbo was also sent in in the 85 to replace scorer Wongani Lungu and the Flames went on to defend their lead to earn the next round qualification.

The winner of the final tie against Egypt/South Africa will book a place at the final tournament to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in August.

After this second leg win, the Flames have an edge over the Comoros in past competitions — two in Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON); two in COSAFA Cup while Comoros beat Malawi 2-1 in the AfCON qualifiers in 2018 but Malawi won 2-0 in 2023 COSAFA, 2-1 in 2019 COSAFA and 1-0 in AFCON qualifiers in 2017.