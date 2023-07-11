Flames qualify for the COSAFA Cup semis after beating Comoros 2-0 in last group match

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Flames have won all their three group matches to qualify for the semifinals of the 2023 Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup in Durban South Africa when they beat Comoros 2-0 in their last match.

A penalty in 29th minute and a goal from Patrick Mwaungulu in the run of play in the 36th minute in the first half gave the Flames the all-important qualification in which they just needed a draw.

The next match is between Zambia Seychelles, with the defending champions now needing just a draw as they beat Comoros in their second match after losing 0-1 to the Flames in the opener.

The Flames beat Seychelles 2-0 on Sunday.