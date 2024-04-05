Flames move down 5 places in Africa and 3 places in the world on FIFA Rankings

* 4-Nations Tournament winners, Kenya are ranked 24th in Africa and 107 in the world



* Runners-up Zimbabwe are one step up of Malawi — 33 in Africa and 122 in the world

* Third-place winners Zambia are on 18th on the continent and 86 globally

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Flames, who were 29th in Africa and 122 in the world on the FIFA rankings in February ahead of the 4-Nations Tournament they hosted last month, have moved down 5 places (34th) on the continent and 3 places (125) in the world.

In the 4-Nations Tournament, which was played in FIFA Window for matches that are considered for rankings, Malawi finished 4th having lost to Kenya 0-4 and Zambia 1-2.

Eventual winners of the 4-Nations Tournament, Kenya — who beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in the final — are ranked 24th in Africa and 107 in the world — earning 4 places up the ladder globally.

A notification from Confederation of African Football (CAFonline) highlights that Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 champions Côte d’Ivoire take up the 5th spot in Africa and 38th in the world while their runners-up, Nigeria move to 3rd on the continent and 30 globally — making it into the top three in Africa just behind Senegal and Morocco.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco rule the continent by occupying 13th spot in the world and retaining the pole position on the continent, followed by Senegal who are 17th in the world and second in Africa.

The African champions, Cote d’Ivoire move up to 38th in the world, just behind 4th-placed Egypt who are 37th in the world.

North African powerhouses, Tunisia and Algeria remain 41st and 43rd respectively on the global rankings and are followed by Mali who moved three places up to 44.

The top three nations in the world are world champions, Argentina followed by France and Belgium in third.

South Africa, a member of the Confederation of South African Football Associations (COSAFA), are 20th in Africa and 59 in the world — moving down one ladder.

Other COSAFA sides on the rankings are Angola (20/94); Namibia (23/106); Magascar (25/109); Mozambique (26/110); Botswana 43/146); eSwatini (44/148); Lesotho (45/149) and Mauritius (49/183).

