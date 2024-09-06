Flames leave for Mali in groups after falling 2-3 at home against Burundi in AFCON Morocco 2025 qualifier

* The first group left this morning through Kamuzu International Airport en-route to Ethiopia

The Flames have left for Mali in groups for their second qualifying match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025 after losing 2-3 at home against Burundi yesterday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

On its Facebook page, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) reports that the first group left this morning through Kamuzu International Airport, stopping over in Blantyre en-route to Ethiopia where they will spend a night before proceeding to Bamako, Mali tomorrow to face Burkina Faso on neutral venue.

FAM said the second group of the team was expected to leave in the afternoon and to join the others in Ethiopia.

The Flames got off to a bad start of the Morocco 2025 qualifying campaign of Group L that also has Senegal who are facing Burkina Faso tonight.

After the match against Burkina Faso on Tuesday, the Flames will face Senegal in back-to-back assignments, starting away and then at home between October 7-15.

After the back-to-back assignments against Senegal, the Flames will be hosted by Burundi in the return match before winding up the campaign at home against Burkina Faso between November 11-19.

The two top teams in the group will qualify for the AFCON Morocco 2025 next year, to be played be played from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026 — as opposed to the usual period of January-February.

A match report by Fam.mw says midfielder Chimwemwe Idana scored an own goal when he headed past his goalkeeper George Chikooka while trying to clear a ball from Burundi’s Ntibazonkiza Saidi’s head in the 22nd minute.

But Chawanangwa Kaonga pulled the Flames level from a free kick in the 31st minute — firing a powerful shot past the Burundi human wall beating goalkeeper Matteo Nkuruzinza.

However, the visitors restored the lead two minutes later through Jean Claude Girumungisha, with tap in after Flames defence was caught napping.

The Flames tried to reorganise themselves as Idana had a chance to level the score but his effort went over the bar and the visitors held for a slender 2-1 lead at the break.

After recess, the Flames upped the game looking for the equaliser with coach Patrick Mabedi making a double substitution when he brought in Patrick Mwaungulu and Robert Saizi for Yamikani Chester and Idana.

Lanjesi Nkhoma pulled the Flames level with an intelligent header after showing great composure as headed the ball past Nkuruzinza for the leveler.

But the match looked destined for a draw but Mokono Eldino scored the winner with three minutes to full time.

Malawi line up was George Chikooka, Stanley Sanudi, Gomezgani Chirwa, Dennis Chembezi, Lloyd Aaron, Nickson Mwase, Chimwemwe Idana (Robert Saizi 68′), Chawanangwa Kaonga, Chifundo Mphasi, Lanjesi Nkhoma, Yamikani Chester (Patrick Mwaungulu 68′).

In post match interview, Flames coach Mabedi was disappointed with the loss: ”It was not the result we wanted — the performance was very bad but the loss to Burundi is water under the bridge, we have to focus on the game against Burkina Faso.”

Burundi coach Ndayiragije Etienne said his players deserved the victory, saying: ”It was not an easy game but my boys executed the game plan well.

Meanwhile, Burundi will host Senegal at Bingu National Stadium on Monday.