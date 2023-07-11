Flames lead 2-0 at halftime against Comoros in COSAFA Cup

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Flames are two goals ahead of Comoros in their last group match of the 2023 Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup in Durban South Africa, from which a win qualifies them to the semifinals.

A penalty in 29th minute and a goal from Patrick Mwaungulu in the run of play in the 36th minute gives the Flames all the confidence ahead of the second half.

Malawi just need a draw to finish as the Group B winners and qualify for the semi-finals ahead of defending champions Zambia who face Seychelles in their last match.

Any result other than a win or draw, will put the Flames in an awkward position as they will end up in a tie with not only with Comoros, but with Zambia if the Chipolopolos beat Seychelles.

In that event, the group winners will then have to be decided through goal difference but Sanudi said they are aiming for a win and not even a draw.

the match is being streamlined live on: https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/live/event/2R6G8aTRaJXzZbC5ACknAgkNYf6