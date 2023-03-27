Flames gave Mo Sallah’s Egypt too much respect—coach Mario Marinica

Liverpool FC’s talisman Mohamed Salah scored first in the 20the minute

After going down 0-2 in the first of the against Egypt on Friday in the back-to-back fixtures of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, Malawi national football team coach, Mario Marinica said his charges gave Mohamed Salah-led Pharaohs too much respect.

In a post-match interview that was reported on CAFonline, Marinica said: “Egypt is a big force but I think we gave them too much respect. We didn’t keep to our game plan in the first half.

“We had planned to put pressure on them but we only did this in the second half. Egypt was the better team and a team with quality players like them, if you give them time and space, they will punish you,” he is quoted as saying.

The two sides face each other again in Match Day 4 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe tomorrow (March 28) and Egypt’s coach — while pleased with the result, is quoted as saying he believes his side should have won with a bigger margin, on the balance of chances they got.

“We got many chances to score in the match, and we should have scored more and take advantage of our chances in front of goal. We had high possession of the ball in both halves and this is the identity I want to build for the Egyptian team.”

The Flames loss comes after their Saudi Arabia training camp and played at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo, CAFonline reports that Egypt got into the lead in the 20th minute through Liverpool FC’s talisman Mohamed Salah and was the chief engineer again when squaring the ball to Omar Marmoush — whose shot on the half volley was deflected by Charles Petro and dinked over the keeper.

CAFonline reports that in the second half, Malawi tried to tighten their spaces, but couldn’t mount any attacks that would threaten the Egyptian backline.

With the win, Egypt go top of Group D with six points while Malawi remain third with three. This is reportedly one of the closely contested groups, with second placed Guinea also having six points.

Guinea kept their hopes of a qualification ticket alive by beating Ethiopia 2-0, who pulled off a shock 2-0 win over Egypt in Match Day 2.

A report on Fam.mw says coach Marinica opted for a 4-4-2 formation with the intention of avoiding conceding while pressing for goals.

Marinica trusted his first choice goalkeeper Charles Thom while in the absence of suspended right back Stanley Saudi, Charles Petro had to play in that position with Gomezgani Chirwa on up the left side.

Lawrence Chaziya and Denis Chembezi partnered in central defence with defending midfielder Chikoti Chirwa right in front of the two to form a triangular defence to protect Thom.

Captain John CJ Banda played as an attacking midfielder while Micium Mhone was on the right whereas Francisco Madinga was on the left wing while Gabadinho Mhango and Khuda Myaba combined upfront.

The visitors took control of the game as Malawi struggled to a string a number of passes and penetrate the opponent, says the report on Fam.mw adding that in the 20th minute, Hamady Sharaf set up Salah for the opening goal after a nice exchange of passes in final third, splitting Malawi defence.

The hosts continued pressing and just at a time everyone thought the first half would end as it was, Salah set up VfL Wolfsburg star Marmoush whose shot was deflected in beating Thom who had left his line.

However, there was an improvement in the second half after some changes as Marinica brought in Stain Davie in place of Myaba while Peter Banda replaced Madinga.

However, Banda had to be pulled out due to an injury and replaced by Yamikani Chester. Marinica also pulled out captain CJ and introduced Chimwemwe Idana.

The changes brought in some stability in the Flames who managed to hold the hosts in the last stanza but it was still not enough as the Flames finished the match with no shot on target though possession improved to 25 percent against Egypt’s 75.

Malawi moved to the bottom of table with three points while Egypt top the group with six points.

Meanwhile, despite whipping Mozambique 5-1, Senegal coach Aliou Cisse told CAFonline that his players should not rest on their laurels.

The defending champions were in roaring form, stinging the Mozambicans to earn their third successive win in Group L and move to nine points, a massive five ahead second placed Mozambique.

Senegal can comprehensively wrap up their ticket to defend their title in Côte d’Ivoire with victory against the Mambas ahead of their return duel in Maputo.

“I am delighted because this is a match that we approached very well. We told the players to go at them from the first minute. However, the truth of the matter is tonight is not the same as the match we will play in four days’ time.

“In Maputo, the task will be difficult because it is not easy to win there,” the reigning African Coach of the Year is quoted as saying.

The following is the round-up of third round matches by CAFonline:

Group A

Guinea Bissau produced the biggest victory in the third round of matches, shocking Nigeria’s Super Eagles 1-0 in Abuja. The victory took them to seven points, one ahead of the Super Eagles, and they can confirm their place in the tournament if they complete a double over Nigeria this week.

Sierra Leone are third with two points, one above Sao Tome and Principe, against who they played to a 2-2 draw. Sao Tome host the return fixture on Sunday and they can keep their hopes alive with victory.

Group B

Burkina Faso are flying in this group atfer edging Togo 1-0 to make it three wins in a row and top the group with maximum nine points.

They face the Sparrow Hawks in Lome this coming week and three points will assure them of a place in the final tournament.

Togo are bottom of the pile with just a single point from three matches.

Cape Verde are second in the group with four points, two ahead of eSwatini who held them to a 0-0 draw at home. In the next round, the islanders have to win to retain their qualification hopes.

Group C

Cameroon were held to a 1-1 draw by Namibia at home, but remain top of the three-team group with four points. Kenya, who were lined up to be in this group, did not participate in the qualifiers due to the then, FIFA suspension.

Namibia are second in the group with two points off back to back draws while Burundi have one point bottom of the table.

Namibia host the Indomitable Lions this coming week, in a match that both have to win. Cameroon will qualify with victory on enemy soil while Namibia will move top if they win at home.

Group E

Ghana’s Black Stars needed a late goal to beat Angola 1-0 in Kumasi in the past round, and they sit top of the group with seven points, three ahead of the Palancas Negras.

The Ghanaians, under new coach Chris Hughton can earn a ticket to the tournament this week if they manage a win in Luanda.

Angola on their side, are in a must win situation to keep their hopes afloat.

The Central Africa Republic (CAR) are breathing down their necks, and their 3-0 victory over Madagascar put them on four points, only ranked lower because of goal difference.

Madagascar are bottom of the pile with one point and have their work cut out as they head for the return fixture away from home.

Group F

Algeria earned their third straight win and kept their unbeaten record intact to remain top of the group on nine points. They beat Niger 2-1 at home and will travel to Niamey for the return tie this week, needing just a point to qualify.

The Nigeriens are on two points and in a must win situation of their ambition to progress to the next round are to remain intact. Tanzania are placed second in the group with four points after edging out Uganda 1-0 in the East African derby played in Cairo.

The Taifa Stars host the Cranes, who are bottom of the group with just a point from a draw against Niger, in this week’s encounter.

Defeat will eventually blow away Uganda’s hopes of qualification while Tanzania, relying on their home ground advantage, can push a step closer to qualification if they win.

Group G

Mali is another team on a 100% record after their 2-0 win over Gambia took them to nine points. The victory at home was another crucial step to qualification, and just like Algeria, they can earn a ticket with a draw in the next match away to the Gambians on Tuesday.

Back to back losses have left Gambia fighting for their lives as they are third on three points. South Sudan can dare dream of a first ever qualification after their shock 2-1 victory over Congo took them to second spot, above Gambia on goal difference.

Having won away and playing at home this week, the South Sudanese can elevate their dreams with a victory over the Congolese on Monday.

Group H

Cote d’Ivoire, who are already qualified as hosts, lead the group with seven points. Only one more slot is available from this group, and Zambia’s Chipolopolo are training their guns on it, having beaten Lesotho 3-1 in Ndola to move second with six points.

They will enhance their chances if they can complete a home and away sweep of the Southern Africans. Comoros, who lost 3-1 to the Ivorians are third on three points, and must win against The Elephants at home this week to remain in contention.

Group I

Gabon beat Sudan 1-0 to sail top of this group with seven points and keep their hopes intact. The Sudanese will have lots to do in the return fixture as they are third and on three points. Only victory will raise their hopes.

The Gabonese will seek maximum points which will assure them of qualification. After back to back defeats in the opening two games, DR Congo got themselves back on track with a 3-1 victory at home against Mauritania and another win this week will put them squarely into the mix.

Group J

Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles remained unbeaten after three matches, the 3-0 victory over Libya taking them to seven points. The Libyans are third in the group with three and as they prepare to play at home in the return fixture this week, victory will be essential.

Tunisia will qualify with three points in Benghazi while the Libyans are in a must win situation to salvage their hopes.

Equatorial Guinea’s 2-0 victory over Botswana meanwhile put them second with six points off two wins while the Southern Africans are bottom with just a point.

Playing at home this week, Botswana must beat the Equatoguineans to keep their chase into the final two matches of the group.

Group K

After South Africa lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Liberia at home, they have given themselves a mountainous task in getting to qualify.

They have a single point from one draw and must beat Liberia in Monrovia for them to remain optimistic.

The result in Johannesburg was a blessing for Morocco who qualified to the 2023 AFCON as they are on six points already with two matches played.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was left red faced as the his dropped a two goal-lead to draw 2-2 after squandering numerous chances and were punished by a hard fighting Liberia side.

“There is so much disappointment and anger in my body,” Broos is quoted as saying. “If I should say now what I think, it might not be nice. Today is very difficult.”

Group L

Defending champions Senegal showed their might with a 5-1 thrashing of Mozambique, picking their third consecutive victory and one that puts them on the brink of qualification.

Just a single point in the return fixture away to the Mambas this week will confirm their place on the plane to Ivory Coast.

Mozambique are second with four points and playing in Maputo, they will be keen to make amends and keep their journey going. Rwanda are third in the group after their 1-1 draw away to Benin who equalized late to force out the point.

They will play their return match in Huye this week and hope the home ground advantage will aid them against the Squirrels. A win for Rwanda will keep their hopes afloat while essentially diminishing those of Benin.