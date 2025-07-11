Flames gain 2 places up July FIFA rankings from 132 to 129 and 37th in Africa

* On the African continent, Morocco — the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) — continues to assert dominance, holding steady at 12th in the global ranking

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi national football team, the Flames, have moved up two FIFA rankings from 132 to 129 and 37th in Africa in the July FIFA rankings released last night.

On the African continent, Morocco — the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) — continues to assert dominance, holding steady at 12th in the global ranking while Senegal climb up to 18th in the world and 2nd in Africa — becoming the new continental runner-up.

Egypt dropped slightly to 34th globally (3rd in Africa) as Algeria maintains their 36th place worldwide and remains 4th in Africa, while Nigeria lose ground by slipping to 44th place (5th in Africa).

Despite their recent AfCON triumph, Côte d’Ivoire fall four spots to 45th globally and 6th on the continent; Tunisia at 49th in the world, occupying 7th place, ahead of Cameroon (51st), Mali (54th), and South Africa (57th), rounding out the African top 10.

At the global level, Argentina firmly retain the top spot, ahead of Spain (2nd), France (3rd), England (4th), and Brazil (5th).

Other teams above the Flames on African standing are DR Congo (11/61); Burkina Faso (12/63); Cape Verde (13/73); Ghana (14/76); Gabon (15/80); Guinea (16/81); Zambia (17/83); Angola (18/85); Uganda (19/88); Equatorial Guinea (20/93); Benin (21/96).

Others are Mozambique (22/99); Tanzania (23/103); Comoros (24/107); Namibia (25/108); Kenya (26/109); Sudan (27/110); Mauritania (28/111); Madagascar (29/115); Zimbabwe (30/116); Libya (31/117); Togo (32/120); Niger (33/121); Gambia (34/123); Sierra Leone (35/124) and Rwanda (36/127).

And below them are Guinea-Bissau (38/131); Republic of the Congo (39/132); Central African Republic (40/134); Botswana (41/135); Burundi (42/139); Liberia (43/144); Ethiopia (44/146); Lesotho (45/148); eSwatini (46/155); South Sudan (47/169); Chad (48/175); Mauritius (49/177); Djibouti (50/191); São Tomé e Príncipe (51/193); Somalia (53/200) and Seychelles (53/203).

