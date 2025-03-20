Flames’ FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifier against Namibia this evening live on GOtv

* Along with other qualifiers today; Mozambique v Uganda, Zimbabwe v Benin and Gambia v Kenya

* Mozambique tie on 9 points with Algeria in Group G while Comoros are the biggest surprises in the qualifiers

* They sit top of Group I sharing 9 points with African football giants Ghana’ Black Stars

* As stakes are higher in Africa’s race for a place at finals ahead of Matchday 5 & 6 qualifiers

This evening’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifier between Malawi Flames’ and Namibia at Bingu National Stadium will be broadcast live on GOtv’s SuperSport channel.

A flier from MultiChoice indicates that three other qualifying matches will also be live — Mozambique v Uganda, Zimbabwe v Benin and Gambia v Kenya.

Meanwhile, with only the group winners securing a direct ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ finals, the stakes have never been higher for African teams with Matchday 5 & 6 qualifiers being critical in shaping the continent’s representation at the global showpiece.

The biggest surprises in the qualifiers has been Comoros, sit top of Group I sharing 9 points with African football giants Ghana’ Black Stars — the national team whose domestic-players squad were beaten 4-0 on aggregate (2-0 in each leg) by the Flames in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Mozambique are also on course as they tie on 9 points with North African giants, Algeria in Group G while Egypt, Sudan, Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia and Morocco are looking on course for qualification.

With giants such as Nigeria and Ghana fighting to stay in contention, high-intensity battles should be expected across all groups as teams push for a place on the world stage.

The following is a detailed analysis of each group compiled by CAFonline, with fixtures and standings:

Group A: Egypt set to extend lead, Burkina Faso aim to bounce back

Egypt remain firm favorites to top Group A, boasting an unbeaten record and a squad led by Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet, the joint-top scorers in qualifying.

With Omar Marmoush now in the mix, Egypt will look to strengthen their position with an away match against Ethiopia before hosting Sierra Leone.

Guinea-Bissau, who held Egypt to a 1-1 draw, continue to fight for second place and, meanwhile, Burkina Faso must take full points against Djibouti to stay in contention after a slow start.

Fixtures

Matchday 5: Burkina Faso vs Djibouti; Sierra Leone vs Guinea-Bissau and Ethiopia vs Egypt

Matchday 6: Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso; Egypt vs Sierra Leone and Ethiopia vs Djibouti

Standings

1. Egypt – 10 pts

2. Guinea-Bissau – 6 pts

3. Burkina Faso – 5 pts

4. Sierra Leone – 5 pts

6. Ethiopia – 3 pts

6. Djibouti – 1 pt

Group B: Sudan and Senegal locked in a top-of-the-table battle

This group is set for a crucial showdown between Sudan and Senegal, both of whom have been in fine form as Senegal, led by captain Sadio Mane, are unbeaten but trail Sudan by two points.

Their head-to-head clash could decide the group’s outcome, with DR Congo, despite early struggles, still having a chance to stay in contention with must-win matches against South Sudan and Mauritania. Meanwhile, Togo are still chasing their first win in the group.

Fixtures

Matchday 5: DR Congo vs South Sudan; Togo vs Mauritania and Sudan vs Senegal

Matchday 6: Mauritania vs DR Congo; Senegal vs Togo and Sudan vs Senegal

Standings

1. Sudan – 10 pts

2. Senegal – 8 pts

3. DR Congo – 7 pts

4. Togo – 3 pts

5. South Sudan – 2 pts

6. Mauritania – 1 pt

Group C: Nigeria in crisis as Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin lead the charge

This is one of the tightest groups, with three teams – Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin – all tied on seven points. Nigeria, however, are in serious danger of missing out on qualification, sitting 5th with just three points.

The Super Eagles must win at Rwanda to revive their hopes before a home clash against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, South Africa, boosted by their CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) qualification, will be aiming for two wins to take control of the group.

Fixtures

Matchday 5: South Africa vs Lesotho; Zimbabwe vs Benin and Rwanda vs Nigeria

Matchday 6: Benin vs South Africa; Nigeria vs Zimbabwe and Rwanda vs Lesotho

Standings

1. Rwanda – 7 pts

2. South Africa – 7 pts

3. Benin – 7 pts

4. Lesotho – 5 pts

5. Nigeria – 3 pts

6. Zimbabwe – 2 pts

Group D: Cameroon look to pull away from chasing the pack

Cameroon, with their eight World Cup appearances, lead the group but have Libya and Cape Verde just one point behind. A win against eSwatini, who have lost all their games, could create some breathing room.

Angola, who went unbeaten in the CAF AfCON qualifiers, could also shake up the standings if they take points from Libya and Cape Verde.

Fixtures

Matchday 5: Cape Verde vs Mauritius; Libya vs Angola and eSwatini vs Cameroon

Matchday 6: Angola vs Cape Verde; Cameroon vs Libya and eSwatini vs Mauritius

Standings

1. Cameroon – 8 pts

2. Libya – 7 pts

3. Cape Verde – 7 pts

4. Angola – 6 pts

5. Mauritius – 4 pts

6. eSwatini – 0 pts

Group E: Morocco dominate as Eritrea’s exit leaves just five teams

With three wins from three, Morocco are heavy favorites to qualify directly. They face a tough test against Niger, who are still in contention, before hosting Tanzania in a must-win match for both teams.

Fixtures

Matchday 5: Niger vs Morocco; Tanzania vs Congo and *Zambia vs Eritrea*

Matchday 6: Congo vs Zambia; *Niger vs Eritrea* and Morocco vs Tanzania

Standings

1. Morocco – 9 pts

2. Niger – 6 pts

3. Tanzania – 6 pts

4. Zambia – 3 pts

5 Congo – 0 pts

Group F: Côte d’Ivoire face strong competition from Gabon and Burundi

Côte d’Ivoire, fresh from winning the AfCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023, have maintained their dominance in World Cup qualification, sitting top of the group with 10 points.

Their squad, featuring Jean-Philippe Krasso and Oumar Diakite, has looked solid, but the race for qualification is far from over as Gabon, just one point behind, will look to maintain pressure, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading their attack.

Burundi, sitting in third with seven points, are also in contention while Kenya and Gambia must win their upcoming matches to avoid falling further behind.

Fixtures

Matchday 5: Gabon vs Seychelles; Gambia vs Kenya and Burundi vs Côte d’Ivoire

Matchday 6: Kenya vs Gabon; Côte d’Ivoire vs Gambia and Burundi vs Seychelles

Standings

1. Côte d’Ivoire – 10 pts

2. Gabon – 9 pts

3. Burundi – 7 pts

4. Kenya – 5 pts

5. Gambia – 3 pts

6. Seychelles – 0 pts

Group G: Algeria and Mozambique in tight battle for top spot

Algeria, the only team in this group with World Cup experience, are locked in a tense battle with Mozambique, as both sides sit on nine points.

The Fennecs will rely on in-form Amine Gouiri, who has been instrumental in their qualification campaign.

With Botswana, Guinea, and Uganda all sitting on six points, the group remains wide open and the upcoming matches could be decisive in determining who takes control before the final phase of qualifiers. Somalia, yet to register a point, are effectively out of contention.

Fixtures

Matchday 5: Guinea vs Somalia; Mozambique vs Uganda and Botswana vs Algeria

Matchday 6: Uganda vs Guinea; Algeria vs Mozambique and Botswana vs Somalia

Standings

1. Algeria – 9 pts

2. Mozambique – 9 pts

3. Botswana – 6 pts

4. Guinea – 6 pts

5. Uganda – 6 pts

6. Somalia – 0 pts

Group H: Tunisia look to extend lead, Namibia and Liberia in pursuit

Tunisia have been the standout team in this group, leading with 10 points and securing an early AfCON 2025 qualification spot and they are looking to edge closer to a seventh World Cup appearance, with upcoming matches against Liberia and Malawi.

Namibia and Liberia, sitting in second and third, remain in contention, while Equatorial Guinea, despite their AfCON qualification, have been inconsistent in this campaign.

São Tomé and Príncipe have struggled to make an impact, losing all their matches so far.

Fixtures

Matchday 5: Equatorial Guinea vs São Tomé e Príncipe; Malawi vs Namibia and Liberia vs Tunisia

Matchday 6: Namibia vs Equatorial Guinea; Tunisia vs Malawi and Liberia vs São Tomé e Príncipe

Standings

1. Tunisia – 10 pts

2. Namibia – 8 pts

3. Liberia – 7 pts

4. Malawi – 6 pts

4. Equatorial Guinea – 3 pts

6 São Tomé e Príncipe – 0 pts

Group I: Ghana face a must-win situation as Comoros hold surprise lead

One of the biggest surprises in the CAF qualifiers has been Comoros, who sit top of Group I alongside Ghana, both on 9 points. The island nation has been one of Africa’s fastest-rising teams, with impressive performances in both AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana, however, are under immense pressure, as they were expected to dominate this group.

With Mali and Madagascar still in the race, the Black Stars must win their matches against Chad and Madagascar to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Mali, with just 5 points, are struggling to keep up, while Chad remain without a point and are effectively out of the running.

Fixtures

Matchday 5: Ghana vs Chad; Central African Republic vs Madagascar and Comoros vs Mali

Matchday 6: Madagascar vs Ghana; Central African Republic vs Mali and Comoros vs Chad

Standings

1. Comoros – 9 pts

2. Ghana – 9 pts

3. Madagascar – 7 pts

4. Mali – 5 pts

5. Central African Republic – 4 pts

6. Chad – 0 pts

* Content by CAFonline; editing by Maravi Express