Flames fail to beat Burundi despite a stronger squad of foreign-based players including Gabadinho

* As they collect their first point in the ceremonial AfCON Morocco 2025 qualifier and registering first clean sheet



* Next dead rubber AfCON qualifier is against Burkina Faso at Bingu National Stadium on Monday

By Duncan Mlanjira

Despite a stronger squad of foreign-based players including favourite Gabadinho Mhango, Malawi Flames failed to beat Burundi at neutral away match at Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire this evening as it ended 0-0.

It was a ceremonial match as both teams are out of contention and Burundi are better off from the result as they beat the Flames 3-2 at Bingu National Stadium before Burkina Faso triumphed 3-1 while Senegal won back-to-back — 0-4 at their home turf and 0-1 at Bingu National Stadium.

The final dead rubber AfCON qualifier is at Bingu National Stadium on Monday against Burkina Faso, who were playing Senegal in the other group match, who both already qualified after their first four games.

The team, led by interim head coach, Kalisto Pasuwa and his deputies Peter Mponda and Prichard Mwansa, started with William Thole in goals and six foreign-based players; defenders Charles Petro (FC Botosani-Romania), Dennis Chembezi (Al Qasim SC-Iraq); midfielders & captain John Banda (UD Songo, Mozambique), Lanjesi Nkhoma (Don Bosco-DRC) and strikers Richard Mbulu (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique) & Gabadinho Mhango (Marumo Gallants-South Africa).

They were alongside domestic league players, defenders McDonald Lameck (Silver Strikers), Alick Lungu, Yankho Singo (Nyasa Big Bullets), and Gaddi Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers) all throughout the first half, which — according to updates posted on FAM Facebook page — seemed they were dominating play.

Substitutions only came in the second half and from the updates that FAM Facebook page posted, they indicated that the Flames won three corners kicks in 15 minutes but Burundi defended well on all occasions while towards the third corner Gaddi Chirwa had tried to find Richard Mbulu in the box but Burundi defender Nduwarugira Christophe headed the ball out.

Gaddi Chirwa took the corner but once again Burundi defended well as the Flames dominated the game in the quarter hour.

Then in the 35th, Dennis Chembezi fouled Pacifique Niyongabire at the edge of the box from the resultant free kick Flames’ wall blocked the ball for a corner kick, which Jordin Liongola swung it in but Malawi defended well.

Three minutes to the break Malawi had the chance when they got a free kick on the edge of the box following a foul on Richard Mbulu but Gabadinho Mhango’s effort went wide.

In one added minute of first half, Burundi got a corner kick which Liongala took but Malawi still defended well for a throw-in near the corner flag and from the throw-in, the referee blows the whistle to mark the end of the first half at 0-0.

Defensive lapse that saw the Flames concede easily in the other matches they lost seemed not to have deserted them as five minutes into the second half, it was reported that Burundi had a golden chance the defence failed to clear a cross in the box but the opponents’ Nsabiyumva shot was weak and easily picked by Thole.

Then in the 61st minute, Pasuwa and company made a triple substitution taking out Yankho Singo, Richard Mbulu and Gaddi Chirwa to pave way for Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco FC-Zambia), Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique) and Lloyd Aaron (Nyasa Big Bullets).

After not earning any results from the changes, Pasuwa made a double substitution in the 71 throwing in Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets) and Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers) for McDonald Lameck and Lanjesi Nkhoma.

From the updates, Burundi seemed to be in control as in the 77st, they won two corner kicks back-to-back, whose second taken by Shassiri Nahiman found captain Fredric, whose free header produced a reflex save from Thole.

In the 85′, Chawanangwa Kaonga beat his man on the right before sending a cross which Burundi goalkeeper Nahimana parried onto the path of Wisdom Mpinganjira, who unselfishly laid it for Gabadinho Mhango on the penalty box — but Gaba’s shot was cleared off the line by defender Christophe.

Two minutes of added time had Malawi exchanging passes in Burundi half which ended with Gomezgani Chirwa setting up Gabadinho but the striker’s bicycle kick went wide.

Pasuwa and his technical team has been tasked of building confidence in the team as FAM works out on getting a replacement coach of the fired Patrick Mabedi to take the Flames through the remaining FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers scheduled for next year.

They are grouped alongside Tunisia, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea and São Tomé e Principe and the next qualifying match days are in March 2025 up against Namibia followed by an away fixture to Tunisia before meeting Namibia again away and Liberia at home — both in September 2025.

Then in October, the Flames will host Equatorial Guinea before traveling to confront São Tomé e Principe, whom they beat 3-1 at Bingu National Stadium in June’s Matchday 3 before losing 0-1 in Matchday 4 away to Equatoguineans.

The Flames won 1-0 in their opening campaign away to Liberia, losing 0-1 at home against Tunisia to perch on 4th place in Group H in the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup finals will have 48 participating countries instead of the conventional 32 giving an advantage for Africa to field more teams and the top team from each of the nine groups after Match Day 10 shall earn an automatic qualification.

The four best second-placed and top ranked teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.