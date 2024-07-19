Flames drop from position 125 in June position to 126 for July in FIFA World Rankings and dropping in Africa from 35 to 36

* Last month, the Flames maintained their position 125 in the world but dropped one place in Africa at 35 from 34 in February



By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi national football team, the Flames have dropped one place on FIFA World Rankings released yesterday from 125 last month to 126 — and also dropping in Africa from 35 to 36.

The Lions of Teranga, Senegal, whom the Flames are in the same qualifying group of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 — alongside Burkina Faso and Burundi — have slipped to 19th in the world while maintaining their second continental slot position on the standings.

Burkina Faso are 14th in Africa and 67 in the world — 12 places ahead of Malawi while Burundi are five places below the Flames on the continent at 41/139.

Flames opponents in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers Tunisia are 6th/ in Africa and 41 in the world; Equatorial Guinea surging forward with a commendable rise of two places (17/88); and fellow COSAFA member, Namibia (22/98); Liberia (42/142) and São Tomé e Principe (50/191).

The rankings have been released following the conclusion of continental competitions such as UEFA EURO and Copa América and since African teams were not active, they have generally dropped in the rankings.

According to CAFonline, Morocco, despite being the proud leader of African football, experienced a slight dip but they continue to shine brightly as they have maintained their position at the top and although they have slipped from 12th to 14th in the world.

COSAFA member, Angola — who made history by claiming the biggest win in a COSAFA Cup final with a 5-0 victory over Namibia at the 2024 edition in South Africa to claim a fourth title in the regional competition — have climbed one spot in the global rankings (90) and 18th in Africa.

Other COSAFA sides are South Africa (10/57); Zambia (20/92); Mozambique (23/104); Mauritania (26/112); Zimbabwe (38/129); Botswana (44/145); Lesotho (45/149); eSwatini (46/155); Mauritius (49/179) and Seychelles (52/201).

The Pharaohs of Egypt are 3rd in Africa and 36 in the world, while Côte d’Ivoire at 4/38; Nigeria (5/39); Algeria (7/46); Cameroon (8/51); Mali (9/51) with South Africa concluding the top 10 in Africa.

Meanwhile, continental successes see world champions Argentina tighten their grip on the FIFA World Rankings while Spain moved up five places to third.

Having successfully defended their CONMEBOL Copa America crown, Argentina are 1st with France 2nd after reaching the semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2024, finalists England (4th, up 1) having leapfrogged Brazil (5th, down 1).

Belgium (6th, down 3); the Netherlands (7th); Portugal (8th, down 2); Colombia (9th, up 3) while Italy maintain 10th.