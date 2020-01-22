Flames drawn with Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Mozambique in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi national football team, the Flames have Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and neighbours Mozambique in a tough 2022 FIFA World Cup group qualifiers.

Only five countries from Africa are expected to book themselves a ticket to the finals to be played in Qatar.

Malawi qualified for the group stages after beating Botswana 1-0 on goal aggregate.

There are now 40 teams in 10 groups and ten group winners advance to the third round in which they shall be drawn into five groups of two teams.

They will play each other on two legs of home-and-away to identify the final five African representatives.

Group A has Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti.

Group B has Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guniea.

Group C has Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic and Liberia.

Mali, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda are in Group E.

Libya, Egypt, Gabon and Angola in Group F with Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G

Group H has Senegal, Congo, Namibia and Togo with Morocco, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Sudan in Group I

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are joined with Benin, Madagascar and Tanzania in Group J.