Flames and Lesotho 1-1 at halftime

By Duncan Mlanjira

Flames and Lesotho are at 1-1 stalemate at half time of the 2023 COSAFA Cup semifinal at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

The Flames conceded first in the 17th minute when a counter attack saw a Sotho send in the neat cross from the right which defenders just watched and found Jane Thabantso free to shoot past goalkeeper Brighton Munthali.

Before that the Flames escaped a scare when a corner flew past the goalmouth and found an unmarked Sotho at the near post who headed in but captain Stanley Sanudi clear off the line with his head.

The goal gave the Likuenas some confidence as Malawi kept losing possession easily and the Flames soon picked and started playing neat passes but was the last touch and the strong resolute defence.

In the 23rd minute, a Sotho handled a goal bound shot in the box and from the resultant penalty Chawanangwa Kaonga leveled the scores.

In the 44th minute, Lesotho’s Mkwananzi was given matching orders after fouling Kaonga having picked a yellow card earlier.

Coach Patrick Mabedi is using a 3-5-2 formation that has Brighton Munthali in goals with captain Stanley Sanudi in defence together with Nickson Mwase and Chembezi Dennis with Chimwemwe Idana; Patrick Mwaungulu; Lloyd Aaron; Alick Lungu and Lanjesi Nkhoma in midfield.

Chawanangwa Kaonga and Christopher Kumwembe are the target men.