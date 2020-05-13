Five-year-old boy murdered in Nsanje

By Martin Chiwanda, MANA

Fear has engulfed people in Nsanje as murder cases are on the increase with the latest being of a five-year-old boy.

Nsanje Police public relations officer (PRO) Sub-Inspector Agnes Zalakoma said on Tuesday said the deceased, identified as Mavuto Zeka of Makhwangwe Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Ndamera was found dead in the morning of Monday, May 11.

She revealed that it was reported that the deceased’s parents separated in April this year over family wrangles and it is alleged that the man, who was a stepfather, had been threatening that he would kill the woman or any of her relatives as revenge.

“It was reported to Police that Mavuto Zeka was found dead in the house where he slept with his eight-year-old brother,” Zalakoma said.

“We visited the scene accompanied by medical personnel who confirmed death as due to suffocation secondary to physical assault.”

Meanwhile, Police have launched a manhunt for suspected assailants in connection to the murder.

In a related development, Police in the district are looking for unknown persons who tampered with a grave of a person with albinism, Bonjesi Magalasi who died in 1991.

Zalakoma said on Monday that a granddaughter to the deceased, Charity Foton, went to fetch firewood within the graveyard where she noticed that one of the tombs had been dug out.

“The girl immediately informed her father, Foton Bonjesi who rushed to the site and confirmed the incident,” Zalakoma said.

“The matter was reported to Village Headman Mpangira 2, who referred it to Nsanje Police Station. We visited the scene and confirmed the incident.”

Zalakoma also said investigations are underway to trace the suspects.

According to information gathered, this year alone, Nsanje District has registered six murder cases.