First Lady to grace 2022 Miss Malawi pageant on December 3 in Lilongwe

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Alpha Arts, organisers of the return of the Miss Malawi pageant, have announced that they are honored the First Lady of the Republic of Malawi, Her Excellency Madam Monica Chakwera has confirmed to be the guest of honour at the finals of the 2022 Pageantry.

On November 10, the Miss Malawi contestants had a rare opportunity when they had an audience with the First Lady at State House on her invitation — where they received a royal blessing and encouragement from Madam Chakwera, who pledged to support Alpha Arts.

To be held at the red carpet event on December 3 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, the event will pit 10 contestants, who leave for a Boot Camp to be held at Kambiri Beach Resort in Salima from November 27 before proceeding straight to main show.

Meanwhile, judges for the event have been identified and they include Linda Poya, Old Mutual Group customer experience executive and former Miss Malawi 2001, Elizabeth Pulu Nkhwazi — who was also Malawi representative at Miss World the same year.

Other judges are economist, entrepreneur and community developer, Sarah Kidy, who works in the beauty and fashion industry; Pilirani Chuma, lawyer by profession and founder of Blantyre-based law firm, Macdonald and Don Associates

Former Miss Malawi 2005, Rachel Landson, who also our Miss World representative the same year, was introduced as guest judge.

Miss Malawi pageant has been resuscitated by events organisers, Alpha Arts led by managing director, Francis Kaphuka whose spokesperson is Tina Kendricks — former Model of the Year Queen.

First there were top 30 who were identified after auditions last September and were trimmed to top 20 girls after public voting.

After further public voting, 12 were identified, who go to the Boot Camp where the final 10 will be selected.

On the Miss Malawi Facebook page, the organisers pay tribute to the event’s partners, that include Optical Photography, Serendib Hotels, Sky Energy Africa, Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Blueberry Travel Malawi, Makawa Fitness Centre, Chibiso Motors, Zoom Car Hir, MudHoneymw, Tabby Couture, Nyasa Mobile, Grand Palace Hotel Mzuzu and several others

Kambiri Beach Resort, where the bootcamp will be held, is managed by Serendib Hotels that include Lotus Hotel in Blantyre; Bamboo Boutique Hotel in Lilongwe; Serendib Suites (in Namiwawa); Heritage Hotel in Limbe (formerly Shire Highlands Hotel); Blue Waters Beach Resort (Salima) and Zaburi Beach Resort in Mangochi.

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) — the most award-winning television and radio station — signed an agreement with Alpha Arts as official broadcaster of the 2022 pageant.