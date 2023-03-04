First Capital Bank hyping up Blantyre derby with helicopter flying around the city

* Mozambican sides Uniao Desportiva de Songo and Clube Ferroviário de Nampula kick start match day 2 from 12h00

* While the Blantyre derby is at 15h00 — to be live on MBC TV and Mpira TV

By Duncan Mlanjira

First Capital Bank’s landmark sponsorship with Nyasa Big Bullets has come with more glamorous launch of it ahead of the People’s Team’s Blantyre derby against Mighty Wanderer in the 2023 pre-season international bonanza at Kamuzu Stadium.

The route is Chatha market, Kameza roundabout, Ndirande ground, Ndirande market, Machinjiri, Pa Kachere, Chinyonga, Chitawira, Nkolokosa, Chilobwe, Chiwembe, Manje, Mbayani, Blantyre market and back to Ndirande.

The sponsors are asking fans to tag them on their FCB Facebook page if they want the helicopter to visit to their area as they also offer to give away replica jerseys and footballs.

The first match today of the 2023 pre-season international bonanza at Kamuzu Stadium is between Mozambican sides Uniao Desportiva de Songo and Clube Ferroviário de Nampula from 12h00 while the Blantyre derby is at 15h00 — to be live on MBC TV and Mpira TV.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets drew 0-0 against Ferroviário de Nampula on Friday afternoon while Wanderers lost 0-2 against Uniao Desportiva de Songo.

Bullets head coach Calisto Pasuwa fielded an experimental lineup as he rested several of his key players but saw his side dominating the early proceedings of the encounter.

The Bullets are on third position being led by UD Songo with Ferroviário de Nampula on second.

Pasuwa is quoted on the team’s Facebook page as saying he was satisfied with the result: “I was agood game where we were looking at the fitness of the players and not necessarily looking at the result.

“We wanted to see the components of the fitness of players. I think they did well. Three-quarters of the players went over 80 minutes, something which is okay.

“It’s only in transitions and circulation of the ball that we struggled with because we are still slow, but we will go back to the dressing room as you know most of these players were with the national team, they didn’t train with us, so we couldn’t work together. But again it was a fair result to them.”

The K525 million lucrative sponsorship was unveiled on Wednesday where FCB Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said they decided to partner Bullets in the deal following the team’s consistent performance in all the local competitions.

He added that they want to associate with the brand in order to help the team to be more stronger and do wonders in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

“We believe that this sponsorship will make the team can go to greater heights, not only in Malawi but also in the African continent,” Chirwa said.

Nyasa Big Bullets president, Konrad Burkle described the landmark sponsorship deal as evolution of the Bullets family, which is about the good behaviour of the fans, and how evidence changed at the club.

He said the coming in of FCB is great sign that Bullets has really proved to be a top club on the land and people should expect a lot as this is just a start of good things to come.

“We are very proud of this sponsorship because it will make the team to be on a top level as you know that we are in commercialisation drive — which has also helped our administration to be one of the top-notch going forward.

“It wasn’t easy to reach this far but now we are happy because we’ve started to see some the fruits and let me disclose that we’ll more partners because the club is model now,” Burkle said.—Additional reporting by Victor Singano Jnr, Maravi Express