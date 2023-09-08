First Capital Bank donates K3 million to Blantyre Police towards CCTV project

* There has been an increase record in terms of theft and other crimes in the country and Blantyre has not been spared



By Victor Singano Jnr

First Capital Bank (FCB) has joined the corporate companies’ response by investing K3 million towards Blantyre Police Station’s project to install CCTV cameras in the central business district (CBD) of the country’s Commercial City.

Speaking at the presentation of the sponsorship on Thursday, Head of Internal Audit, Moses Chiphaso said the bank thought it duty bound to come in and help the police to fulfill the project.

Chiphaso added that business needs security and when they heard that the police have embarked on this initiative, as a bank that is plying their trade in the city, had to help.

“There has been an increase record in terms of theft and other crimes in the country and Blantyre has not been spared,” he said. “So we believe that the direction taken by Blantyre Police in installing the CCTV cameras will help a lot in curbing theft in the City, hence the support.”

On his part, Blantyre Police Station’s officer-in-charge, Assistant Commissioner Aubrey Jones Nyirenda said they were honoured with the timely gesture that FCB has demonstrated.

Nyirenda added that they will use the money on the intended purpose and promised to tighten security in the City, while also appealing for more collaborative support from stakeholders.

“We still need help from the corporate world to come and finalize the deficit of K7 for us to operationalize the CCTV cameras,” Nyirenda said.