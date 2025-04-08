First Capital Bank coming back for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets

* Set to renew sponsorship in it commitment to the partnership three years on having given the sponsors all the confidence

By Duncan Mlanjira

First Capital Bank (FCB) has declared that football is in its DNA and is committed to the development of the beautiful game by renewing it sponsorship partnership it has with the country’s most successful club, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

Twikale Chirwa, FCB’s Head of Marketing & Communication, says in a media statement: “FCB Nyasa Big Bullets give us confidence and we would like to take time to laud the partnership in the past 3 years.

“In year 1 of the sponsorship, we made history by winning all trophies in Malawi — a fete achieved against a background of sound commercial and sporting agreement.

“In the second year, we doubled the sales of our replica shirts, and our digital media platform increased exponentially.

“We have started the 3rd year well and we look forward in succeeding in shared goals in light of the future of the sponsorship. Our players and fans should expect renewal of the partnership at expiry period which is at the end of the year.”

Chirwa stressed that “FCB employs holistic approach in completing government efforts in football development by supporting the game at grassroots level through the Under-20 for more than 15 years and investing at the elite level for the past three years as the official sponsor of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets”.

“We remain committed to football development and Maule and we are confident that our historic sponsorship will continue to bear fruits.”

On how the sponsorship transformed the game, Chirwa highlighted that they are happy to see the FCB logo on the Bullets kit and replica jerseys, saying: “We set the pace for commercialisation of the beautiful game and we have seen that almost all teams in the TNM Super League today have a kit sponsor.





“This is good for the beautiful game. The sponsorship has made FCB a household name herein rendered to as the People’s Bank because of the People’s Team. Our transition to being known as FCB has been made easy because of this partnership.

“We continue to increase financial literacy first by giving our players digital products such as First App and First Mobile and also Internet Banking for the Bullets secretariat.

“That not all, the players are used as models when disseminating financial literacy information such fraud prevention, digital products advertising and loan products,” said Chirwa.

He attested that the MK525 million investments in Big Bullets “has contributed to the livelihoods of Bullets players and officials and we also have used some of the fans in our adverts at a fee”.

“We have been able to reach the unbanked through Bullets supports registration initiative where we open accounts and also give debit cards to supported from all corners of Malawi.”

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, who won made a record by winning the TNM Super League back-to-back until losing the grip last season in which they ended on third place, opened the 2025 campaign by beating last season’s winners Silver Strikers 1-0.

The feat was achieved under coach, Peter Mponda, who led Silver Strikers to their first league title after 11 years before returning to his former club he played for and became assistant coach to Kalisto Pasuwa.

Following his achievement at FCB Nyasa Bullets, that included winning multiple national cups, including the season opener, the FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield for 7 times, Pasuwa was enticed and engaged to coach Malawi national team, the Flames.