Finance Minister Gwengwe to present 2023/24 National Budget tomorrow

Maravi Express & MANA

Minister of Finance & Economic Affairs, Sosten Hwengwe is expected to present and lay before Parliament the 2023/2024 National Budget tomorrow, March 2 from 14:00hrs.

A statement from Secretary to the Treasury, MacDonald Mwale said the presentation shall be aired live on radios and television stations and for further details, the public and all stakeholders are encouraged to contact Taurai Banda on 0995 856 000.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera appeared before the National Assembly yesterday to questions from Members of Parliament and in response from Zomba Lisanjala MP, Willian Susuwele Banda on the fight against corruption, he emphasized that it is on track, citing that government is already in progress in strengthening institutions in the chain against corruption.

The President highlighted that government remains firmly committed in preventing corruption in the country by boosting capacity of institutions and instilling integrity in the public service.

“Our preventions strategies include, instituting integrity committee, conducting lifestyle audits, for which the Anti-Corruption Bureau has already developed a manual guide and the whistle blower Protection Act for which consultation already took place,” he said.

As one way of ensuring that no one is left behind in prevention of corruption, Chakwera revealed that government is currently reviewing the school curriculum to include ethics and corruption as academic subjects.

He also said government is strengthening prosecution capacity of institutions like the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) by bringing in experienced prosecutors to, not only prosecute specific cases, but also transfer skills to the younger lawyers.

“In view of all the measures, we must therefore avoid sensationalising that the country is doing nothing in fighting corruption or that we are losing that fight,” said the President.—Reporting for MANA by Tabbu Kitta Kauye & Eunice Disi