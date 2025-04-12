Films produced by MTF graduates including Malawians set to debut on Zambezi Magic on April 19 and 26

* Mwananga will premiere on Zambezi Magic at 20h00 CAT on April 19, 2025 and will air again the following day on April 20 at 10h00 CAT

* Rivals in Time will premiere on Zambezi Magic at 20h00 CAT on April 26 and will air again on April 27 at 10h00 CAT

By Duncan Mlanjira

Two powerful films, Mwananga and Rivals in Time, produced by up-and-coming African filmmakers including Malawians, are set to premiere on Zambezi Magic channels on April 19 and 26, 2025 respectively.

The films were produced by the class of 2024 of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy in Lusaka as part of their year-long course — showcasing the excellence of hyperlocal content, and underscoring the role of the MTF Academy in feeding the pipeline of Southern Africa’s creative talent.

Mwananga will premiere on Zambezi Magic at 20h00 CAT on April 19, 2025 and will air again the following day on April 20 at 10h00 CAT — while Rivals in Time will premiere on Zambezi Magic at 20h00 CAT on April 26 and will air again on April 27 at 10h00 CAT.

The fully-funded programme teaches students the entire range of skills necessary to begin a career in film and TV — including producing, directing, sound design, screenwriting, editing and storytelling.

The Class of 2024 had Malawi represented by Beatus Msamange, Memory Natasha Phiri and Faith Msole, who followed Sarah Mngwaluko & Brian Magombo (2023), Chisomo Kawaga & Asante Mbaimbai (2022), Mphatso Makamo & Chisomo Livason (2020) and Jonathan Kapumba & Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba (2019).

In a statement, MTF Southern Africa Academy director, Chris Puta described the two films as “outstanding [set] serve as a powerful showcase of the exceptional work being done at the academy”.

“We focus on strong, relevant storytelling that resonates with local audiences, as well as production values, to ensure that our work can stand alongside the best in the business globally. Once again, our student productions deliver that!”

The statement further says besides theory instruction, MTF courses also allow students to work alongside industry experts and to gain hands-on experience producing films for local audiences.

“The movie projects are collaborative productions involving the entire cohort of students, applying the skills they have learned during the year,” Puta said. “This stands them in good stead when they leave the institution and enter the African film and television industry, ensuring they are well-prepared to succeed.

“We are thrilled that within a few short months MTF students have acquired the skills to create content of broadcast quality. We are confident that every one of them is equipped to launch a successful career in the media and entertainment sector.”

According to the statement, Mwananga recounts a compelling investigation of journalist, Emily Soko as she probes reports of an organ-harvesting syndicate operating out of a local hospital.

During her inquiry, she uncovers evidence suggesting that the crime ring may be responsible for the tragic deaths of both her husband and her newborn.

“This emotionally charged drama, enriched with elements of a detective thriller, builds toward a gripping climax. As new layers of the mystery are revealed, investigative journalist Soko faces a corrupt police force, struggles with the haunting memories of her loss, and contends with profound personal pain — all in her determined quest for the truth.”

For Rivals In Time, it is a comedic drama about two lifelong friends, Mama Lesedi and Mama Mwila, whose close friendship is tested by the arrival of a charismatic new reverend at their church. The two find themselves embarking on increasingly extreme and hilarious antics to capture his attention.

However, their escalating competition jeopardises their relationship and they are forced to confront their unresolved grievances and to choose between romance and their precious friendship.

MTF Academy trains and develops skills in filmmaking in cognizance that African entertainment industry is ripe with gripping stories that are waiting to be told.

The specialised cademy provides a 12-month accredited programme in filmmaking and as part of their curriculum, the students participate in various courses under the tutelage of seasoned industry professionals from all over the continent.

The final requirement of their curriculum was to create and develop feature African stories in films for DStv local channels.

The MTF Academy initiative has also enjoyed continued success through its strong partnerships with renowned organisations such as NYFA, Dolby Studios, Canon, Zee World, Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya, and the University of Zambia.