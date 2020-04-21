FIFA stars applaud healthcare personnels in the fight against COVID-19

By Anye Nde Nsoh, kick442.com

“To all healthcare workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. Thank you, merci, vielen dank, gracias, grazie, obrigado…”

This is in a video message by stars, trending on social media from FIFA TV applauding healthcare personnels for the brilliant job in the fight against Coronavirus.

The one minute 25seconds video comprises 52 stars in their various locations, both coaches, retired footballers, and current players. Not leaving out healthcare care personnels demonstrating their determination at work.

The video demonstrates each individual either with family, giving a standing ovation and clapping for the good job they are offering.

The stars include Samuel Eto’o (Paris, France); David Beckham (Oxford, England); Sergio Ramos (Madrid, Spain); Gerard Piqué (Barcelona, Spain); Ronaldo (Madrid, Spain); Ji-Sung Park (London, England); Kaka (São Paulo, Brazil); Bastien Schweinsteiger (Munich, Germany) and Cafu in São Paulo, Brazil.

Others are Zinedine Zidane (Madrid, Spain); Marco Van Basten (Amsterdam, Netherlands); James Rodrigues (Madrid, Spain); Arturo Vidal (Barcelona, Spain); Yaya Toure (London, England); Roberto Carlos (Madrid, Spain); Harry Maguire (Scotland, England); Harry Kane (London, England) and Mesut Ozil (London, England).

Other stars include El Hadji Diouf (Dakar, Senegal); Youri Djorkaef (Lyon, France); Iker Casilas (Porto, Portugal); Gianluigi Buffon (Turin, Italy); Diego Maradona (Buenos Aires, Argentina) and the great Pele (Santos, Brazil).

This is an initiative by the world governing body FIFA to congratulate medical personnels in the fight against Coronavirus by rescuing many from the dreaded disease.

FIFA had earlier suspended all its activities including physical meetings and competitions to safe guard the lives of officials, players and fans, considering heath is wealth.

Healthcare personnels, doctors, nurses and others have sacrificed a lot and they deserve such treatments.

The world’s statistics stands at 2,361,983 Coronavirus cases with 162,045 deaths.