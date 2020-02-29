FIFA set to limit number of loan deals

By Muambo Edward, kick442.com

The world football governing body, FIFA has announced that the new laws governing loan deals for players will soon be effective.

FIFA has announced a-three-year plan to enforce its new regulations that will govern the transfer of players.

The entire transfers system has been revisited by FIFA and particular attention was paid on the modalities and number of loan deals authorized in a season for any club.

Clubs will be limited to eight arrivals and departures per season on loan in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons and to six arrivals and departures in 2022-2023 season.

They also announced the creation of a fund that will be financed by a 1% tax on the transfer fees of players, aimed to compensate the cost of the player’s youth training.

The payments will be made automatically.

Meanwhile, FIFA is to launch a major “once and for all” review of the international match calendar, which governs the dates of major competitions and tournaments, world soccer’s governing body said on Wednesday.

There have been a number of complaints from coaches, such as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, about the scheduling of games and concerns about the increasing number of commitments.

“The international match calendar plays a central role in the sustainable growth of football in all regions of the world and at all levels,” Fifa said in a new document ‘The Vision 2020-2023: Making Football Truly Global’.

“For this reason, the current system should, once and for all, be discussed thoroughly with all stakeholders and reviewed according to their needs in a collective effort to guarantee a truly global approach,” FIFA added.

The review is part of a list of ’11 goals’ which FIFA president Gianni Infantino has outlined for the next three years.

Those goals include their ongoing attempt to reform the transfer system and expanding the use of technology, including the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

“The successful implementation of VAR in Fifa’s competitions provides a foundation for the continuous enhancement of VAR technology, which should focus particularly on improving communication around VAR incidents and making the technology accessible for all member associations, regardless of their size and/or financial resources,” said FIFA.