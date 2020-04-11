FIFA president Infantino ready to help clubs in financial difficulties

By Muambo Edward & Angu Lesley, kick442.com

World football governing body’s president Gianni Infantino has opened the door for some financial assistance to clubs heavily affected by the Coronavirus pandemic,

Speaking in an interview to UOL Esporte, in Brazil, the FIFA boss promised that a fund will be launched that will come to the assistance of clubs that will be badly hit financially as a result of suspension of games due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are currently doing an evaluation on the economic impact of the Covid-19 with all the parties concerned in different countries across the world, in order to establish a clear basis, transparent and objective, from which we have started the creation of an emergency aids fund,” Infantino said.

“We have reserves. It is not FIFA’s money, but money meant for the service of football.

“When football is in need, we have to think about what to do to help out. It is our responsibility. That is precisely the reason why those reserves exist.

“That is why we are undertaking studies on the creation of specific aids fund with our different stakeholders.

“Every Confederation has designated a representative, to be informed and to take part in the debates on this project.”

Global football has been hit like never before since the outbreak of the pandemic with both domestic and international football calendars postponed for unspecified durations.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League semi final games because of the health threats presented by the Coronavirus pandemic.

A recent release from the African football governing body has made official the expected decision as the world of football remains bogged down by the virus.

Both semifinal first leg games pitting Raja Casablanca against Zamalek and Wydad against Al-Ahly were initially slated for April 30th in Casablanca and the return game on May 7th in Cairo.

A CAF release on the situation culled from Beinsports.com reads: “After an exchange with the WHO, it appears that the situation in Africa is still very unstable, even if the continent is relatively spared.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to actively participate in the fight against the spread of this pandemic, which could have a more serious impact on our continent than anywhere else.

“We encourage all Africans to scrupulously follow the recommendations of the WHO as well as the instructions of the local authorities.

This words may not be straightforward but officials at CAF have told kick442.com that the events have been postponed indefinitely same with the final initially for 29 May in Cameroon.

Our sources say CAF will announce new dates for the semifinals and final in Douala-Cameroon once they believe the conditions are enabling.

Last month, CAF postponed the African Nations Championship and qualifiers games for the 2021 AFCON.

FIFA recently postponed all internationals games initially slated for June. This indicates it’s unlikely to have football before the complete eradication of the COVID-19.

In Gianni Infantino’s address to Football stakeholders this week, he clearly stated FIFA won’t risk any life to have football.

But Burundi’s domestic championship is the only championship currently active in Africa and one of only four in the world.