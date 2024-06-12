FIFA President condole late Chilima’s family

* Infantino was scheduled to meet Chilima as well as inspect other footballing projects in Malawi

* He presented a jersey No. 9 to Madam Chilima, which had been meant for her late husband

Maravi Express

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who arrived yesterday on football matters, visited Vice-President, late Saulos Chilima at his residence in Area 12 in Lilongwe this afternoon where he offered his condolences to Madam Mary Chilima and the family.

A report published on official Malawi Government Facebook page, says Infantino was scheduled to meet Chilima as well as inspect other footballing projects in Malawi.

The report says upon his arrival at Area 12, where various dignitaries and members of different political parties are gathering — including former President Joyce Banda and Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara — the world football governing body’s chief presented a jersey No. 9 to Madam Chilima, which had been meant for her late husband.

He was accompanied by Football Association of Malawi president Fleetwood Haiya, who also took Infantino for a visit to the State House to meet President Lazarus Chakwera.

Meanwhile, deputy chief of protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Lapken, who was among plane crash victims on Monday, has been laid to rest today at Group Village Head Chapola of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chimwala in Mangochi District.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo said the President is in deep sorrow for the loss of nine lives that government had invested to help in transforming Malawi to a better nation.

“The President sends his condolences to the family of Lapken and all traditional leaders in Mangochi,” Tembo said. “We are all sorry for the loss of Lapken, and all citizens who were on board of the plane which crashed on Monday.”

She described Lapken as a patriotic citizen who served the nation wholeheartedly, as he was available for government services whenever needed, adding: “We have lost an important person whom the late Vice-President trusted much, hence a decorated citizen.”

Present was Second Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Aisha Adam, who is also Member of Parliament for the area, who said she is saddened by the demise of a humble brother who contributed to the development of the area.

“He was the one who was reminding me what our area was lacking and he contributed to the electrification of the Chapola village and surrounding areas. I am speechless,” she said.

Representative of the bereaved family, Jiwayi Ladu, hailed government for the moral, physical as well as financial support to the family during the difficult moment.

Amongst notable faces at the funeral ceremony included Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola; Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daud (MP); vice-president of Democratic Progress Party (DPP) in the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka; Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) secretary general Twaibu Lawe; MAM publicity secretary, Sheikh Dinala Chabulika; advisor to the President on religious affairs, Hashim Abbasi; Senior Chiefs Chowe and Chimwala, among others.

Lapken was born on March 8 I968 and has left behind a wife and six children.—Reporting from Mangochi by Bishop Witmos, MANA