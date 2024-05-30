FIFA clears Wanderers for signing of Cameroonian forward Sama Thierry Tanjong

* The former Cameroon’s Under-20 international was signed on May 2 for the next 24 months



By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Tione Andsen, MANA

World football governing body has issued an international transfer certificate clearing Mighty Wanderers to start using their signing of Cameroonian forward, Sama Thierry Tanjong and is expected to be play his first match on Saturday when the Nomads meet Dedza Dynamos in the TNM Super League 2024 clash.

The former Cameroon’s Under-20 international was signed on May 2 for the next 24 months and was awaking the FIFA international clearance certificate.

According to Wanderers Media’s Facebook platform, Tanjong launched his football career at First Sport Academy in Cameroon at the age of 7 and has played for various clubs in Cameroon, Congo and South Africa with a combined record of 112 goals.

Nicknamed the Predator, he has played for South African side Baroka FC and confirming the development with Wanderers Media, Chief Executive Officer, Panganeni Ndovi said: “It has been a long wait but finally FIFA has cleared Sama. We have also successfully registered him with SULOM and he is now eligible to feature for our club.”

Tanjong was also quoted as saying: “I am super excited with the clearance. I can’t wait to play and contribute to the success of the club.”

The former Cameroon’s Under 20 International has previously played for Cameroonian Elite One with Union Sportive De Douala and Leopard Sportif De Douala as well as the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s top tier Ligue 1 under Sanga Balende FC before switching to South Africa’s National First Division side, Baroka FC.

He expected to enforce the blunt Wanderers striking force which has only managed to score nine goals from eight games played so far — rendering the Nomads at an unenviable fifth position with 12 points.

Coming from two successive 0-2 losses against leaders Silver Strikers away in Lilongwe and against Mzuzu City Hammers last week also away in Mzuzu, the Nomads face an unpredictable Dedza Dynamos at Kamuzu Stadium.

Wanderers poor run so far this season forced their Burundian coach Nsanzwirimo Ramadhan to resign and the club management replaced him with his assistant Meke Mwase as interim head coach.

Following their second defeat in Mzuzu, Nomads fans were livid over the current form performance and after the match, a section of angry Wanderers fans had to be refrained by police and the team’s security from attacking the team — while demanding the sacking of Ramadhan.

The resentment by Wanderers fans over the performance stems from the fact that the Nomads finished trophy-less last season after their arch rivals Nyasa Big Bullets swept all silverware — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup and the Airtel Top 8.

Their performance last season led to the resignation of English coach, Mark Harrison and in trying to revamp the team, management brought in new players — striker Clement Nyondo, defender Timothy Silwimba, midfielder Blessings Singini and the Cameroonian Tanjong.

Tanjong will be playing a catch up if he starts banging in goals as the race for the TNM Super League 2024 Golden Boot has the leading player, Zeliat Nkhoma has seven goals and he is in top form as just last weekend he netted a brace in their 3-2 win over Mighty Tigers.

Nkhoma is one ahead of Mzuzu City Hammers’ Isaac Msiska and Emmanuel Jnr Saviel of Civil Service United — both also scored a brace when Hammers beat Wanderers while Saviel claimed his in his teams triumph over Chitipa United.

Following on four goals apiece are Silver Strikers duo of Adiel Kaduya and Binwell Katinji; Creck Sporting’s George Chiomba, Big Bullets Patrick Mwaungulu and Karonga United’s Saulos Moyo.

Week 9 of TNM Super League 2024 will put to test unbeaten run for defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets and league leaders, Silver Strikers on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The clash of the giants is a litmus test both teams which have not posted any defeat for the season — with the Bullets fourth on the log with 14 points while Silver are on top with 22 points from eight games; six points clear of second placed, Mzuzu City Hammers with 16 points.

The People’s team have only two wins and five draws while the Central Bankers have seven wins and a draw to their credit.

Crowd pulling encounter promises fireworks and a lot of expectations from both camps itching for a straight win.

Last season, both teams played out to two one-all draws but the Sunday encounter fans are baying for a win for any of the two.

The Area 47 outfit has been on song for the first opening counters where they have been banging in goals to their advantage while the counterparts are struggling on front of a goal hence they have accumulated five draws.





Men to watch from both sides are Bullets’ Patrick Mwaungulu, Hassan Kajoke, Lanjesi Nkhoma and Chawanangwa Gumbo while Silver have Uchizi Vunga, Charles Chipala, Chikondi Kamanga and Zebron Kalima.

However, the availability of their four goal scoring duo of Adiel Kaduya and Binwell Katinji remains doubtful as they are reportedly nursing some injuries.

Wanderers’ interim coach, Mwase carries hope for Wanderers supporters, who are looking for a win in order to revive their title chase ambitions after the Lilongwe and Mzuzu setbacks.

The Lali Lubani Road club need to forgo the nasty experience and take their game head on to take advantage of home ground as Dedza have been strong playing at home and they managed to share points with Bullets and Silver while on their travel they have been found wanting at times.

Third placed Kamuzu Barracks with 15 points are facing Karonga United at Civo Stadium this afternoon and the military side will definitely push for a win in order to climb the ladder while Karonga United will be search for a win after they were beaten 4-2 by Silver Strikers last weekend.

Tomorrow, Civil Services United — coming from a 2-0 win over Chitipa United in Karonga last Thursday — will have to entertain another Karonga side, Baka City at home.

Baka City have moved from the basement of the log, now on position 15 and will be looking for the first win to give them hope of survival.

Chitipa United, with new interim coach at the helm they need to find a winning formula if they are to pull out of the relegation zone as they be facing.

Their coaches, Mcnebert Kadzuwa and his assistant, Elvis Kafoteka throw a tower after the team’s dismissal performance.

Immediately, the team promoted second assistant coach, Gift Mkamanga to become an interim coach and will be assisted by Wakisa Mukhondiya.

It will be seen if the new coach will have the magic to make Chitipa United a force to reckon with.

They have a daunting fixture against log anchors, Bangwe All Stars at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday.

Stubborn, Mzuzu City Hammers are on the road and they will face the debutantes, FOMO at Mulanje Park on Saturday and victory over Wanderers should not be used as a yard stick to undermine FOMO because they have very strong playing at home.

After pulling a 0-0 draw against Bullets on Monday, Moyale Barracks are lining up against Mighty Tigers which has be unpredictable at times. Both teams are seriously look for a win in order to narrow the gap with the two five teams.

Meanwhile, the race for the Golden Glove has George Chikooka of Silver Strikers, Richard Chipuwa of Mighty Wanderers and Moyale FC’s Simeon Harawa in the lead with four clean sheets in eight games each played so far.

They are followed on three clean sheets by Mighty Tigers’ Lucky Tizola and Eddie Jamu of Mzuzu City Hammers three clean sheets.