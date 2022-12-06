Fiasco over Chizuma release; Justice Minister Mvalo tells Parliament she was released without charge

* I know what is happening. And I know why it is happening now—Chizuma

* I have a very good idea of the timing. They should be fighting corruption. Not this

By Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo told Parliament this morning that the Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General, Martha Chizuma, who was arrested around 04:00hrs of this morning, November 6, was later released unconditionally (without charge) but a court bail bond shows she has been charged.

She has been charged with making use of speech capable of prejudicing a person against a party to judicial proceedings contrary to section 131(1) d of the penal code.

The case is allegedly linked to breach of her Oath of Office when she divulged corruption investigation matters to a third party in January this year, an offence which President Lazarus Chakwera — who was under pressure by the public to fire for her breach of her Oath — forgave and retained her, saying it was “because she is “a person of great courage in the fight against corruption”.



Zodiak Online reports that it had access to Chizuma whilst in custody at Namitete Police station where she revealed that she was taken from her house at around 4am this morning in her pyjamas.

The report says scores of armed police officers surrounded her home with a warrant of arrest relating to the January leaked audio, we have learnt.

She told Zodiak: “I know what is happening. And I know why it is happening now. I have a very good idea of the timing. They should be fighting corruption. Not this.”

In Parliament Justice Minister Mvalo told the august House that Chizuma’s arrest is the work of those trying to suppress the fight against corruption, saying government condemns the arrest.

Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa dismissed Mvalo’s earlier sentiments that Chizuma had been freed unconditionally.

Parliament had waived all Standing Orders to discuss the arrest with Rumph East MP, Kamlepo Kalua accusing Mvalo of lying — saying there is something that government is hiding while asking the government to show that it is competent and in control of things.

UDF president Lilian Patel described the arrest as unfair and wondered why Chizuma was arrested awkward hours of the morning.

She said she will join all the women to demonstrate against the move while Machinga East MP Esther Jolobala called on Mvalo to resign, saying he has failed on his duty.

Mzimba North MP Yeremiah Chihana called for suspension of Parliament proceedings for MPs to follow up on the arrest, alleging she had information that Chizuma had been assaulted by a female police officer.