FDH Money Bureau’s Golden Reunion promotion’s first draw identifies two K500,000 winners each

By Duncan Mlanjira

Two lucky winners, Mercy Sala and Daison Andrew Mongolo have earned K500,000 each in the first draw of the FDH Money Bureau promotion dubbed Golden Reunion — that entices Malawians in diaspora to send money to their loved ones back home through Western Union and Money Gram.

A further 20 winners were awarded 20% each of the funds they received and redeemed through FDH Money Bureau’s service counters of Western Union and Money Gram; FDH Bank’s service centres and all FDH kiosks across the country as well as using digital means such as FDH Mobile (525 Banking) and One Clock.

Launched in February, the promotion is FDH’s contribution towards gaining much-needed forex into the country while at the same time encouraging Malawians in diaspora to invest back home through their loved ones.

The grand prize is a Golden Ticket which the lucky winner shall be accorded an all-expenses paid trip to any of the host country of the forex sender that includes US$1,000 pocket upkeep and US$200 for accommodation per night for the seven days spent abroad.

Any amount sent automatically enters the promotion in which 67 lucky people — whether FDH Bank account holders or not — are expected to win the K500,000 — two drawn every month and 22 for the 20% of the value of the money their relation sent and collected at FDH Money Bureau’s Western Union and Money Gram services.

At the first draw — supervised by Malawi Gaming & Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) — FDH Money Bureau’s Managing Director, Anthony Chimuna said they were excited that the promotion has received overwhelming response over the past month and going forward to April, Chimuna encouraged the customers to enter as many times as possible to increase their chances of winning.

He reiterated the encouragement that Malawians in diaspora should consider investing back home for their own benefits once they shall return.

“At the same, this is an opportunity for them to win the grand prize of the Golden ticket to reunite with their loved ones wherever they are around the globe.

“Every collection of the inbound remittances automatically qualifies a customer to enter into the promotion for the monthly draws and the grand prize,” he said.