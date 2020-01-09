FDH Money Bureau splashes out K3m to 30 customers in ‘Kupakula Makwacha’ promotion

By Duncan Mlanjira

FDH Money Bureau has described as a success the ‘Kupakula Makwacha’ promotion in which it has spent K3m to 30 customers since the promotion was launched on November 25 last year.

The final draw was held at FDH Money Bureau Head Office in Blantyre and in a statement Marketing Manager Ronald Chimchere is quoted as saying they received an overwhelming positive response from their customers.

The promotion targeted FDH Money Bureau customers, who send and receive money through Hello Paisa, MoneyGram, Western Union, Mukuru and Mama Money.

It was launched with the aim of enhancing the forex exchange business and also rewarding customers for their support during the festive season.

“The promotion lasted six weeks with bi-weekly draws where 10 customers walked away with K100,000 each per draw.

“We are delighted with the engagement we had with our customers during the promotion and we plan to continuously engage our customers in 2020,” Chimchere is quoted as saying.

At the launch in November, FDH Money Bureau had said they are a brand that believes in growth and the promotion was also a platform for them to grow together with their customers.

FDH Money Bureau, a subsidiary of FDH Holdings Limited, has 72 outlets across Malawi.

FDH Bank with Malawi Savings Bank together with its subsidiary MSB Forex Bureau Limited and in 2015 and the merged bank adopted the name FDH Bank Limited.

The merger of the two banks culminated in the merger of FDH Money Bureau Limited and MSB Forex Bureau Limited. The merged entity adopted the name FDH Money Bureau Limited.

FDH Bank, founded in 2008 as a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, a financial holding group, to replace First Discount House Limited (FDH).