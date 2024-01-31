FDH Money Bureau launches Golden Reunion promotion that entices Malawians in diaspora to send money to their loved ones back home

* Grand prize is a Golden Ticket which the lucky winner shall be accorded an all-expenses paid trip



* To any of the host country of the Forex sender that includes US$1,000 pocket upkeep and US$200 for accommodation per night

* Every collection of the inbound remittances automatically qualifies a customer to enter into the promotion

By Duncan Mlanjira

In what is seen as its contribution towards gaining much-needed forex into the country, FDH Money Bureau has launched a six-months promotion dubbed Golden Reunion — that entices Malawians in diaspora to send money to their loved ones back home through Western Union and MoneyGram.

At the launch on Wednesday, FDH Financial Holdings’ Group Head of Marketing, Levie Nkunika announced that the grand prize is a Golden Ticket which the lucky winner shall be accorded an all-expenses paid trip to any of the host country of the Forex sender that includes US$1,000 pocket upkeep and US$200 for accommodation per night.

Any amount sent automatically enters the promotion in which 67 lucky people — whether FDH Bank account holders or not — are expected to win other fabulous prizes on offer that include K500,000 each for 6 customers; two drawn every month.

The other monthly winners are 60 customers each winning 20% of the value of the money their relation sent and collected at FDH Money Bureau’s Western Union and MoneyGram services.

Customers can also redeem from FDH service centre; FDH Bank’s 51 service centres and all FDH kiosks across the country and for Western Union and MoneyGram, they can redeem their money using digital means such as FDH Mobile (525 Banking) and One Clock.

“Every collection of the inbound remittances automatically qualifies a customer to enter into the promotion for the monthly draws and the grand prize,” Nkunika said.

“Therefore, we encourage our customers to enter as many times as possible to increase their chances of winning — especially the grand prize to visit and have a good time with their loved ones abroad anywhere in the world.

“To sum it up, everybody desires and deserves to reunite or to see their family or their friends,” Nkunika said, adding that all travel arrangements including Visas shall be borne by FDH Money Bureau.

The promotion is aimed at rewarding FDH’s loyal customers in the diaspora who send money from abroad using Western Union and MoneyGram and is also to contribute towards gaining the much-needed forex into the country — which the authorities always encourage Malawians abroad to be investing back home.