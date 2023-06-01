FDH Group supports K5m towards 3rd edition of Wealth CEO Summit set for Lilongwe on July 28-29

Nkunika (right) hands over the cheque to Chima

By Duncan Mlanjira

In support of the Wealth Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Summit as a catalyst for economic growth in the country, FDH Bank has supported the third edition with K5 million towards its success at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on 28-29 July.

The Wealth CEO Summit is organized by Wealth Magazine in collaboration with Africa CEO RoundTable and the third edition will be discussed under the theme ‘Redeeming MW2063 through Collaborative Business Leadership’.

At the handover of the investment at FDH head office in Blantyre on Thursday morning, Head of Marketing, Levie Nkunika took cognizance that this is “a high-level platform that hinges on development of a business and entrepreneurial ecosystem, including SME’s in Malawi to become key drivers of the economy in creating jobs among others”.

“FDH Group is a fully homegrown entity and relishes in promoting and supporting Malawi at large and initiatives that grow the Malawi economy,” Nkunika said.

Under our sustainability program, FDH Cares, we have four main pillars; Our Community, Our People, Our Economy and Our Environment, which is integral for a financial institution like ours to give back to the community and promote sustainable development efforts in the country.

“We fully resonate with sentiments from Wealth Magazine — in collaboration with Africa CEO RoundTable — that a strong middle class in any economy provides an established consumer base that influences socio-economic growth and influences national and societal concerns at different levels — which is the key to a healthy entrepreneurial and business ecosystem in any economy as a goal of the Malawi Implementation Plan 1 (MIP1) to have a lower middle-income economy by 2030.”

He further said the FDH Group’s sustainability efforts do not only align with Malawi’s development blueprint, the MW2063, but also the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Africa Agenda 2063.

“We are a dedicated partner and catalyst to the achievement of the MW2063 in the country and as such we have fully provided the financial resources towards its success,” he said while appealing to other well-wishing Malawian companies to “support the initiative as well as draw relevant lessons that will propel the country forward.”

In his vote of thanks, Wealth Magazine managing executive, Harry Chima, applauded FDH for the support, saying it resonates very well with the Summit’s theme of “collaborative business leadership”.

“The Summit is to tackle the MW2063 to analyze what the MIP1 has so far achieved since its inception in 2021 to ask the questions — are we achieving the targets towards 2030; if not where are we going wrong and how we can make the right progress.

“We don’t want us to reach 2030 or even 2063 to find ourselves not to have achieved what our aspirations. We want us to leave a legacy that the future generation should be proud of us that we did well for the Mother Malawi.”

He also announced that July 29 is for deliberations at BICC to be followed by a charity golf tournament at Lilongwe Golf Club whose proceeds would be used to construct a library for children at Nkata Village in Chileka.

“Children in this area are susceptible to several bad habits because once they knock off from school, they lack amenities that can support their education.

“They thus patronise movie houses that even expose them to x-rated materials. The Area is also notorious of distillation of kachasu, to which children are easily exposed to and there is also a High rage of teenage pregnancies and marriages.

“We want the children to have access to learning materials through books and videos in order for them to appreciate the power of education,” he said.

The Summit will draw international delegates from Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa where CEO’s and institutional leaders, relevant Ministries and Departments with the Government of Malawi, Sub-saharan Embassies and Consulates grace the auspicious event.

Wealth Magazine, established as Malawi’s quarterly local entrepreneurial and business magazine, transformed into organising several events in its huge role to play in revitalizing the country’s business environment and economy.