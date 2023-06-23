FDH Group mobilizing funds for construction of houses for Cyclone Freddy-induced flood survivors

* Construction of 2 houses already provided for by the company through Habitat for Humanity Malawi

* Campaign dubbed ‘A Penny 4 Change-Flames Freddy Friday; Lets Rebuild Houses’

* Staff encourage to wear Flames jersey every Friday and donate minimum of K1,000 towards the cause

By Duncan Mlanjira

FDH Group has partnered Habitat for Humanity Malawi to build climate change-resilient houses for Cyclone Freddy survivors, whose homes were destroyed from the tropical storm’s-induced floods and strong winds.

The Group has already committed to build two houses and has introduced a campaign for its staff across the country through which they are encouraged to wear the jersey for Malawi national football team, the Flames, every Friday and donate a minimum of K1,000 towards mobilising more funds to construct three or even more such houses.

Dubbed ‘A Penny 4 Change-Flames Freddy Friday; Lets Rebuild Houses’, the campaign was launched today (June 23) and to run for 12 weeks in which they expect to raise K30 million.

The staff present of the Group that comprises 7 companies — of FDH Holdings; FDH Bank; FDH Money Bureau; First Discount House; MSB Properties; FDH Pension and FDH Advisory — were all dressed in Flames jerseys of various colours adding pomp to the ceremony.

Leading by example, Group Chief Executive Officer, William Mpinganjira was in a red home Flames’ jersey and pledged that he would be contributing towards the cause every Friday, saying this is a continuation of assisting Cyclone Freddy-induced flood survivors as the Group already assisted with K100 million as soon as disaster struck.

“As a Group, we have already committed and constructed two houses for displaced people at Traditional Authority Njema in Mulanje,” he said. “Today, we have decided to involve you the staff, to motivate you to be part of the corporate social responsibility we initiated.

“You are encouraged to wear Flames jerseys to work every Friday and donate a minimum of K1,000. Let me stress that this is voluntary, you may wear the jersey every Friday but you are not been forced to contribute the K1,000.

“At the same, the K1,000 is just a minimum and you may consider to contribute more as you so wish for 12 weeks so that we might even raise much higher than targeted to even construct more climate change-resilient homes.”

In his vote of thanks, the Habitat for Humanity National Director, Anock Kapira was very touched by the overwhelming and exuberant response from the FDH staff, who positively embraced this innovative CSR on the part of the Group.

“You have lived to the expectations of the 4 Ps we believe in — People, Public, Private Partnership,” he said. “We believe that a home equals everything; that a home equals safety and a home equals love.

“FDH Groupd has demonstrated all these beliefs of the Habitat for Humanity. We pledge to build classic houses to give a true reflection of your outstanding brand.

“As you are all aware, relief camps are being decommissioned but the question is, where are they going to settle. Feel proud that you are part of this initiative to offer homes to the vulnerable families,” he said.

As April, Cyclone Freddy claimed 511 lives; with at least 533 still missing; over 1,724 injured and 564,239 people displaces and living in 577 camps, most of which were decommissioned.

To assist in rebuilding homeless people’s lives, President Lazarus Chakwera launched the campaign #TigwiraneManja# which is being championed by former Presidents, Bakili Muluzi (1994-2004) and Joyce Banda (2012-2014).

Currently, the two former Heads of State rolled out a housing project to benefit surviving families in Sub-Traditional Authority Mphweremwe in Phalombe District.

Meanwhile, the ‘Wear Flames Jersey’ campaign was first touted by FDH Bank in 2021 when the national team qualified for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted by Cameroun in 2022.

It was FDH Bank’s expression to boost morale being the official sponsor of the Flames and fully embracing the Flames’ AFCON qualification that was dubbed ‘FDH Flames Friday’.

FDH Bank has been the official sponsor of the Flames for the past seven years and in 2019, bank raised the bar in cup sponsorship by unveiling the FDH Bank Cup, which is currently at the Round of 32 for the 2023 edition — whose champions shall walk away with K30 million.

All this is on top of the sponsorship contract that FDH Bank has with the country’s four cities, Mzuzu, Lilongwe, Zomba and Blantyre, through the Mayor’s Trophy, which is a grassroots level tournaments for primary schools.