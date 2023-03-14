FDH Financial Holdings releases K100m relief towards Cyclone Freddy effects; Malawian-UK Nurses Association also mobilising funds

Situation in Chilobwe as of yesterday afternoon

* As well as Malawian Women Diaspora Network and Muslim Youth United

* Our hearts pour out to the families that have lost their loved ones as well as their homes, especially in Chilobwe—FDH

By Duncan Mlanjira

FDH Financial Holdings has released a relief package of K100 million as assistance towards the efforts by government and other partners to mitigate the effects of Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre City and other affected districts.

As of last evening, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs Commissioner, Charles Kalemba told the media that a total of 99 people had been confirmed dead in some districts in the Southern Region due to flash floods and landslides emanating from Cyclone Freddy.

Blantyre was hard hit at 85 deaths while other fatalities were recorded in Chikwawa, Nsanje and Chiradzulu districts.

Over 4,000 households have been affected, which translates to over 10,000 people.

FDH Financial Holdings Group Head of Marketing & Communication, Levie Nkunika said: “As a corporate citizen, we are deeply concerned with the effects that the Cyclone has had on Blantyre and surrounding areas.

“Our hearts pour out to the families that have lost their loved ones as well as their homes, especially in Chilobwe. As an institution, we are also affected as our employees, and their families are affected in various ways and we have halted business in our various outlets to protect life first.

“We hope that this package contributes towards the resource mobilization by authorities as we respond to this state of disaster,” Nkunika said.

He added that FDH will be working with local governments and non-governmental organizations to ensure that the most affected are assisted with speed.

Meanwhile, Malawian-UK Nurses Association (MUNA) — an embodiment of like-minded Malawian physicians based in the UK as well as Muslim Youth United (MYU) — have sent out urgent appeals of assistance for relief aid for victims of the catastrophe.

In a statement MUNA says its focus is on the urgent procurement of material resources including but not limited to tents, food, provision of clean water, drugs, and technical as well as specialist support.

“We also welcome donation of clothes, beddings and PPE. Your contribution will help us mobilize resources in a timely manner.”

It’s members are thus asked to share and amplify the call for action and also provides details of how to assist though bank account:

Name: MALAWIAN-UK NURSES ASSOCIATION FOR ADVANCEMENT

Account Number: 64957799

Sort Code: 608371

For further information of our Association please visit to website at www.muna.org.uk

Email: info@muna.org.uk

Phone: 07802463277

On its turn, Malawian Women Diaspora Network also takes cognizance of the overwhelming devastation that Cyclone Freddy has effected southern Malawi and is mobilizing funds to buy supplies for all displaced victims.

They focus on buying blankets, warm clothing, baby and infant clothing, sanitary products, buckets, plates, cups and cooking utensils. Please send your donation to the link provided.

The charity thus asks its members to visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/malawi-floods-disaster-relief?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined



MYU — a charitable organization that carries out various charity projects and have always responded to national emergencies such as this catastrophe — has also mobilised itself and is on the ground assessing the immediate and pressing needs for those most affected by the calamity.

It appeals for well-wishers to donate through the following contacts: Bilal Haji (+265 999 20 26 32); Abbas Panjwani (+265 999 826 666); Mudasir Anjum (+265 999 86 86 76) and Muhammad Latif (+265 994 338 653).

Or to visit https://www.facebook.com/100072452776601/posts/pfbid0T9wEF6jare8ZzpSU87Y3M5VhRa53udNq2rweEHdbyD8qGNipNHGaA1aGeZbzupBml/

