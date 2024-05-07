‘FDH Bank’s new package for FDH Bank Cup is in line with FAM’s vision of commercialision’

* As one way of commercialising the game, we said if the money is increased, we could see a lot of competition



* A lot of fans coming to patronise the games and build numbers fo value—Felister Dossi

Maravi Express

In expressing her appreciation on behalf of Football Association of Malawi (FAM), competitions committee’s chairperson, Felister Dossi said FDH Bank’s new package for FDH Bank Cup is in line with FAM’s vision of commercialising the game so that the sponsors should also gain value from football.

Dossi said the association is excited with this latest development, saying: ”We had discussions with all our sponsors when the year was just starting and one of them was FDH Bank to map the way forward for 2024.

“One of the issues we discussed was the increase of sponsorship — so today we are excited and delighted that they have considered our proposal and have increased the sponsorship with an extra K30 million,” she is quoted as saying by Fam.mw.

“As FAM, this is one of the pillars that we are driving at as we need to give value to the sponsors,” she went on. “There is an issue of devaluation and when you look at the money that was pumped into football years back, you cannot compare the value now.

“So, as one way of commercialising the game, we said if the money is increased, we could see a lot of competition, a lot of fans coming to patronise the games and build numbers fo value.”

The report further said Dossi then reassured the football fraternity that FAM is reviewing Mpira TV to make clubs realise more money from TV rights.

FDH Bank Plc is FAM’s strong partner as it also finances the activities of the national football team, the Flames as well as investing in grassroots level by sponsoring Mayor’s Trophies.

In December, the sponsorship for the Flames was also increased to K1 billion to be spread out in the next four years — which translate to K250 million per calendar year.

The partnership with FAM to sponsor the Flames dates back to August 2016 at K60 million before being increased to K120 million in 2018 and went further up to K360 million in September 2021.

When announcing the increment, FDH Bank’s Senior Manager Marketing & Communication, Ronald Chimchere said they were committed to football development in Malawi — hence revising the package at the start of each season in the last three seasons.

“We are committed to developing football in Malawi, and this will be the fourth season that we will be sponsoring the FDH Bank Cup,” he said. “Initially, we signed a five-year contract and would want to fulfil our promise.

“If you may also recall, the first season was at MK90 million, and looking at the economic environment, we saw it wise to push the amount to K120 million before this new package of K150 million.

He further expressed joy at how the 2023 season unfolded: “The main highlight for the 2023 season was Nyasa Big Bullets becoming the first team to defend the title.

“But also when you look at other aspects, it was quite an exciting season where we have seen a quite number of players coming up and one of them is the Discovery of the Tournament from Santhe Admarc.

“It was quite exciting for us because as a bank sponsoring this cup, what we want is to unearth talent at all levels so we are happy with what has happened so far and we are looking forward to the new season,” he said.

During the event, FDH Bank and FAM rewarded players for their outstanding performances in the 2023 season that had the champions Nyasa Big Bullets’ midfielder, Patrick Mwaungulu named Player of the Tournament while his teammate Hassan Kajoke won the Golden Boot award having scored four goals in the 2023 season.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers goalkeeper William Thole won the Golden Glove award and the Discovery of the Season award went to Santhe Admarc goalkeeper, Zahaya Malithano.

In the media awards, Mibawa’s Hankey Chimtengo won the Best TV Journalist, Richard Tiyesi from Timveni Radio won the Best Radio Journalist while Nation Publications’ Bobby Kabango won the Best Print Journalist award.

Chifundo Zingunde from Aluso Media was named Best Photojournalist while Andrew Cane Chilapondwa from Malawi24 was awarded as the Best Online Journalist.

Victor Musongole, Isaac Grant and Moses Byson were named best community radio journalists for the North, Central and Southern regions respectively.—Reporting by Fam.mw; edited by Maravi Express